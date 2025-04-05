Hugh Grant was once the leading face of Hollywood’s rom-com genre as he charmed audiences with his natural charisma. His prominent roles in Notting Hill, Four Weddings and a Funeral, and Love Actually made him a certified heartthrob. One such popular rom-com of Grant was his 2002 release, Two Weeks Notice, where he was paired up with Sandra Bullock. Netizens surely appreciated the pairing of two stars on-screen, but little did anyone know that Bullock distanced herself from Grant for nearly 3 years.

Hugh Grant opens up about his first meeting with Sandra Bullock

During his conversation with BBC, Hugh Grant revealed that he met Sandra Bullock five years before the filming of Two Weeks Notice. Grant added that he was genuinely excited to work something up with Bullock and looked forward to their first interaction. “We’d been dying to do something for ages, filmmaking-wise. I had been watching Sandy for years and thinking, ‘That’s the girl I should be doing films with,’” he stated.

But sadly the first meeting of Grant and Bullock turned out to be rather tragic. Hugh Grant went ahead of himself and narrated quite a disgusting story to the Bird Box star, which pushed her to maintain her distance from him. “We first met up about five years ago and had what Hollywood calls ‘a relationship meeting’, where you talk about the possibility of working together. I told Sandy a very disgusting story, which I think revolted her, she left the room, and I didn’t hear from her for three years after that,” Grant recalled.

Sandra Bullock believes Hugh Grant can offend anybody

Grant may have refrained from sharing the intricate details of his narrated story during the interview, he surely had left quite a bad impression on Bullock. Talking about her impression of Grant, Bullock revealed in her interview with Blackfilm that she believes Grant needs to have control over his tongue when he speaks as he has the potential to possibly offend anybody in front of him.

“I feel he needs to curb himself because if you really heard what he thinks, he’s going to offend whoever he’s talking to because they want it to be sort of sugar-coated and I think that anyone who appreciates and gets Hugh will appreciate the fact that he comes from a very strong viewpoint,” she remarked.

Despite their tragic first meeting, the duo did become very compatible and close to each other during the filming of Two Weeks Notice. The duo’s chemistry was evident through their stellar on-screen performance which managed to gross a worldwide total of $199 Million (via Box Office Mojo).

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Superman: Release Date, Cast, Plot & All You Need To Know About James Gunn & David Corenswet’s Upcoming Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News