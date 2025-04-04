Bradley Cooper and Leonardo DiCaprio were once inseparable. Their friendship was solid as ever—until Gigi Hadid entered the picture. According to Radar Online, the 50-year-old Maestro star has reportedly distanced himself from his old buddy, not out of personal choice, but because Hadid isn’t interested in any lingering ties to her ex. Sources say the supermodel still holds some resentment toward DiCaprio, given how things ended between them.

Bradley Cooper Chooses Love Over Loyalty

Gigi Hadid’s romance with the Titanic actor fizzled out in early 2023. By October of that year, she had moved on with Cooper, and that’s when the shift happened. Cooper, seemingly out of loyalty to Hadid, let his friendship with DiCaprio go cold.

“Their friendship has pretty much evaporated and it’s almost unfathomable you’d ever see them on a double date or hanging out, which is a shame since Bradley and Leo used to be like brothers,” a source told RadarOnline. “The truth is that Bradley feels Leo treated Gigi badly and that’s added to the frostiness.”

The insider believes Bradley Cooper misses his old friend but has let their bond fizzle out because “it’s a sore point for Gigi, who doesn’t feel comfortable around Leo anymore.” They added, “Leo led her down a garden path and let her down. Anyone can see the change in climate is coming from her, but Bradley’s too much of a gentleman to say it.”

Leonardo DiCaprio Feels Betrayed By The ‘Bro Code’ Violation

Leonardo DiCaprio, for his part, isn’t exactly eager to patch things up either. From his perspective, Cooper has broken an unspoken rule, choosing romance over bromance. The insider noted, “Bradley broke the bro code. In other words, Bradley put romance with Gigi before his friendship with Leo. You always make your male friendships paramount to anything else. Bradley shouldn’t expect to be invited aboard Leo’s yacht anytime soon.”

Hadid, on the other hand, seems unbothered. She recently gushed about how “romantic and happy” her relationship with Cooper is. The supermodel added, “I feel that he gives so much to me, encouragement and, just, belief. For those people you admire to encourage you, it can create so much belief in yourself. Like, what’s the worst thing if I auditioned for this? You jump and take the leap… I just feel really lucky.”

