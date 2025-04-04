Since it was revealed that Legally Blonde was getting a prequel, fans have been excited to learn more about it. The original was based on Amanda Brown‘s novel and starred Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods. The 2001 film focused on a sorority girl who got a degree at Harvard Law.

Now, a prequel is in the works at Amazon Prime Video, and production has officially started. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming series, including who is starring in the leading role, which of the other cast actors has been revealed, and everything we know about the anticipated prequel.

Elle: Everything We Know About Legally Blonde Prequel

Reese Witherspoon officially announced that production on the prequel series has begun. She captioned the post, “Harvard was hard. High School was harder. Our new series, Elle, is now in production!” The upcoming show is created by Laura Kittrell and Caroline Dries. Reese is an executive producer with Lauren Nuestadter, Lauren Kisilevsky, and Marc Platt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon)

As per the synopsis, Elle will focus on the iconic character’s journey in high school prior to the events of Legally Blonde. Per the description, “We learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film,” and then proceeded to add, “Get ready for the teen years of this legendary lawyer’s story.”

As for who is starring as Elle Woods, a nationwide open casting call was held and Lexi Minetree bagged the much-loved role. She posted a video of herself getting emotional after finding out that she was picked for the role with Reese telling her the news herself and passing on the beloved baton.

Lexi wrote, “My brain is going nuts over here. I don’t even know where to BEGIN. Probably with the thank yous, that’s a good place to start normally.” She thanked Reese for handing her the role of Elle. “I already love her so so much, I promise she’s in good hands,” she said and cheekily added, “Thank you for showing me how amazing I am going to look in the future.”

“Oh and lastly, thank you to the hairdresser who made me blonde in May when I had a random whim to change my hair,” she added and pointed out, “I owe you big time!! Don’t worry Amazon, I won’t be changing from blonde ANYTIME soon!” Lexi then signed off, ‘Crazy town over here you guys!!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lexi minetree (@leximinetree)

Elle: Cast Of Legally Blonde Prequel

As for the rest of the cast, June Diane Raphael and Tom Everett Scott will play Elle’s parents. Chandler Kinney will essay the role of a senior who is at odds with Elle. Gabrielle Policano will be a character who is set to be against Elle. Lastly, Jacob Moskovitz will portray the school’s star athlete, who is charmed by Elle. Further casting details will be revealed later.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lexi minetree (@leximinetree)

For such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Glen Powell Breaks Silence On Marriage Plans Amid Sydney Sweeney Dating Rumors: “Want To Do It Right”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News