Glen Powell has been riding a serious wave of stardom lately, from stealing scenes in Top Gun: Maverick to proving he’s got rom-com chops in Anyone But You. He’s officially Hollywood’s golden boy with a killer smile and charm for days. But while Glen’s busy soaring through movie sets and red carpets, love is quietly calling his name.

Over the weekend, he traded Hollywood glitz for heartfelt family moments at his sister Leslie’s dreamy Texas wedding. With both his siblings now happily hitched, Glen has officially earned the title of “last Powell standing,” and he’s feeling the heat. Now, the 36-year-old heartthrob has opened up about his desire to get married someday.

Glen Powell On His Marriage Desires

Glen Powell might be setting the box office on fire, but the Twisters star is taking things slow and steady when it comes to love. Fresh off his sister Leslie’s wedding in Texas, where he pulled double duty as groomsman and “master of ceremonies,” Glen is reflecting on his own hopes for happily ever after. Now, officially, the last unmarried Powell sibling, you’d think the pressure’s on, but Glen isn’t rushing to the altar yet.

“I want to be married once, and I want to do it right the first time,” he told Today hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Olivia Munn. “Both of my sisters have married just incredible guys… They’ve done it right.” His protective older sisters might have set a high bar, but Glen Powell is holding out for the real deal. “Whoever it is, we’ll do it right,” he added with conviction.

Of course, all eyes were also on his Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney, who showed up to celebrate with the Powell clan. Glen confirmed the rom-com BFFs were both guests at the wedding: “You know, timing is everything in this world,” he said with a laugh. “Leslie and Syd are obviously great friends, and it was a hell of a wedding.”

With that Texas twang and a heart whole of romantic ideals, Glen reminded us that while he might move fast on screen, he’s in no rush regarding love. As he put it best: “The Powells know how to crank it up!”

Are Glen Powell & Sydney Sweeney Dating?

Since Anyone But You dropped, fans have been shipping Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney harder than a rom-com montage. So naturally, when Sydney showed up at Glen’s sister Leslie’s wedding in Texas, the rumor mill went into full spin mode. But according to Glen and more importantly, his mom, nothing is going on behind the scenes.

“You know, timing is everything in this world,” Glen laughed during an interview, dodging the dating question with charm. He added that Sydney and Leslie are great friends, and it was “a hell of a wedding.” But before you start planning their couple name, Glen’s mom Cyndy shut it all down. “They’re definitely not together,” she told the Daily Mail, calling the rumors “silly.” She emphasized that Sydney’s simply “a really, really good friend” of the family.

Glen Powell flew solo to the wedding and focused on his heartfelt toast to Leslie and her new husband, Thomas. “They are so perfectly matched, it just feels like true love,” he said. For now, Glen and Sydney are keeping it strictly platonic, just two Hollywood stars who really do have amazing on-screen chemistry and a whole lot of fans dreaming otherwise.

