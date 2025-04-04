Kristen Stewart didn’t just bet on herself. She practically threw her wallet out the window for On the Road. At the peak of her Twilight fame, when Hollywood was throwing checks at her like confetti, Stewart signed on to a film that paid her pennies compared to the blockbuster paydays she was used to. And she had zero regrets.

Back in 2012, Stewart starred in On the Road, a film based on Jack Kerouac’s legendary novel. The movie followed a wild cross-country adventure with Stewart playing Marylou, alongside Garrett Hedlund’s Dean and Sam Riley’s Sal. It was the ultimate road trip movie, packed with rebellion, freedom, and all the restless energy of Kerouac’s words (via Cheatsheet). The film also boasted a stacked cast – Kirsten Dunst, Amy Adams, Viggo Mortensen, and Elisabeth Moss – but it was still an indie project. And indie projects don’t come with Twilight-sized budgets.

On the Road hit a financial snag, and instead of walking away or demanding a bigger cut, Stewart did something that stunned Hollywood – she slashed her salary to a shocking $200,000. For context? She had just pocketed a whopping $25 million for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn. That means she willingly took home just 1% of her previous paycheck. The kind of math that would make any accountant break into a cold sweat.

So why take such a drastic pay cut? For Stewart, it wasn’t about the money. It was about the art. She was all in, ready to trade big-budget blockbusters for gritty, character-driven storytelling. And if that meant slicing her paycheck into indie-film-sized crumbs, so be it.

By then, Stewart had already made it clear she wasn’t just Twilight’s Bella Swan. Sure, the vampire romance made her a global superstar, but she was always chasing complex, unconventional roles. She had already dabbled in indie cinema with The Runaways and Adventureland, but On the Road was something different – raw, unpolished, and a film that required actors willing to take risks.

While On the Road didn’t rake in box-office millions, it cemented Stewart’s commitment to roles that challenged her. And it paid off in the long run. Fast forward to 2021, and Stewart was earning an Academy Award nomination for Spencer, proving once and for all that she wasn’t just a blockbuster star; she was a serious actor. Critics raved about how she embodied Princess Diana, capturing her vulnerability, grace, and heartbreak in a way that left audiences in awe.

Of course, Stewart has never abandoned mainstream films entirely. She starred in Snow White and the Huntsman, Charlie’s Angels, and American Ultra, balancing her love for indie projects with high-profile gigs. But the biggest irony? While she once slashed her own salary to make an indie film work, her net worth today sits at a staggering $70 million.

Most of that fortune came from Twilight, where she had one of the sweetest deals in Hollywood, earning a 7.5% cut of the franchise’s massive box-office earnings on top of her hefty paychecks. Those movies may have ended years ago, but Stewart’s career? Still thriving. She took risks, bet on passion projects, and proved that sometimes, taking a 99% pay cut is the best move you can make.

