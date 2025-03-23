Robert Pattinson is in love and happier than ever! He’s reportedly engaged to Suki Waterhouse, and the couple welcomed their first daughter in March 2024. But he’s made the most noise over his romance with Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart. But do you remember when she gave TMI about his underarm-licking habits? Scroll below for a quick throwback.

Twilight brought a lot of limelight to Robert Pattinson. Viewers were obsessed with his avatar as the vampire, Edward Cullen. Fans went berserk when they learned their favorite on-screen couple was dating in real life. The Batman actor fell in love with Kristen Stewart while filming the first part in 2009. They called it quits months after the infamous cheating drama in 2013.

In an interview with Vogue UK in 2012, Kristen Stewart revealed that she and her then-boyfriend Robert Pattinson were obsessed with each other’s smell. But things went overboard when she continued, “I love the way (Robert) smells. And him me. Like, he loves to lick under my armpits.”

Well, Kristen Stewart was equally clueless about Robert Pattinson’s weird obsession as us. She added, “I don’t get this obsession with washing the smell off. That smell of someone you love. Don’t you think that’s the whole point?”

Bella and Edward did end up together in Twilight, but that wasn’t the case with Robert and Kristen. The duo faced massive turmoil in their relationship when Stewart cheated on him with her Snow White and the Huntsman director. Rupert Sanders was married then, but their paparazzi pictures revealed their affair. The duo issued an apology after the whole drama went public.

Robert Pattinson gave Kristen Stewart another chance as the couple reconciled in October 2012. But the Twilight couple finally called it quits in May 2013.

Kristen is now engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer.

