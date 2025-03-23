Jonathan Majors, once poised to be the next major villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is now on the outside looking in. The actor, who first appeared as He Who Remains in Loki season one before taking on the role of Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Loki season two, was set to become the MCU’s next big bad following Thanos.

However, following his arrest in March 2023 and subsequent conviction of misdemeanor assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree, Marvel Studios swiftly severed ties with Majors. Surprisingly, despite being fired, the actor has remained vocal about his desire to return as Kang.

In a recent interview, Jonathan Majors expressed his hope for a second chance, hinting that his MCU journey may not be over. With Marvel shifting its focus on Doctor Doom as the next big thing, Majors’ future with the franchise remains uncertain. However, he is keeping the door open if the opportunity comes knocking again.

Jonathan Majors Still Hopes For A Marvel Comeback

Despite being fired by Marvel Studios, Jonathan Majors has clarified that he would love to return as Kang the Conqueror. During an interview on The Breakfast Club (via ComicBookMovie.com), Majors hinted that he hasn’t given up on the possibility of reprising his role in the MCU.

“Man, here’s the thing about Marvel: You don’t know until you know,” Majors said, expressing his belief that the unpredictable nature of the industry leaves the door open for a comeback. Refusing to rule out the possibility, he added, “It’s not over until it’s over.” Majors spoke candidly about how much he values the character of Kang, describing it as one of the most unique roles he has ever played.

“Of all the characters [I’ve] played, Kang carries a certain novelty and challenge for an actor that [I] would love to play again,” he explained. “The role is incredible and is unique from any other role I’ve played because of the lexicon of characters that he gets to play. I absolutely want to do it again and, if there’s a way, I’d love to do it again. […] That’s in the hands of the Disney corporation.”

However, despite his willingness to return, Jonathan Majors revealed that he has not communicated with Marvel since his firing. While he admitted to sending a letter to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, he never received a response. Whether Marvel will extend an olive branch remains to be seen, but for now, Majors continues to hold out hope for a redemption arc.

