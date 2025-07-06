The billion-dollar franchise club has exploded in recent years. Marvel, Fast & Furious, Harry Potter, and even Minions comfortably sit at the top of such records. But some surprisingly popular and culturally iconic film series are still just outside that gold-plated milestone. These aren’t obscure titles. In fact, they’ve shaped genres, launched careers, and have loyal fanbases.

Yet, due to smaller budgets, limited international reach, or long gaps between sequels, they’re all hovering just under $1 billion in total global earnings. All it would take is one more well-timed release, a reboot, a revival, a nostalgic sequel, or maybe even a re-release, to tip these beloved franchises over the line. Let’s take a closer look at five franchises that are closest to the billion-dollar mark but not quite there… yet. All the box office numbers mentioned below have been sourced from Box Office Mojo.

1. Back To The Future – $962M

Franchise Total Gross : $962M

: $962M No. of Films : 3

: Streaming On: Prime Video, JioCinema, Apple TV

Few trilogies have aged as gracefully as Back to the Future. Released between 1985 and 1990, the series has remained a sci-fi gold standard. Despite never having a fourth film, its legacy lives on through merch, Broadway adaptations, and 4K re-releases.

The trilogy’s combined box office stands at $962 million, which is astonishing given its era. Adjusted for inflation, it would already be past $2.5 billion. Still, on paper, it needs just $38 million more to join the billion-dollar club officially. A limited theatrical run, a new sequel, or even a Part IV animated spin-off could do the trick.

Back To The Future Franchise Box Office Breakdown

Back to the Future – $385 million Back to the Future Part II – $332 million Back to the Future Part III – $245 million

2. The Maze Runner – $948M

Franchise Total Gross : $948M

: $948M No. of Films : 3

: 3 Streaming On: Disney+, Hulu, JioHotstar

Following the Hunger Games and Divergent, the Maze Runner trilogy rose during the YA dystopia craze. Surprisingly, it held its own. Across three movies, the franchise brought in $948 million, with international markets driving much of that revenue.

Unlike other YA franchises that fizzled, Maze Runner kept its core cast, tightened its pacing, and actually ended with a coherent finale. It now sits just $52 million shy of $1 billion. With its fanbase aging into nostalgia, a fourth film, prequel, or spin-off could give the franchise its final push.

The Maze Runner Franchise Box Office Breakdown

The Maze Runner – $348 million Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials – $312 million Maze Runner: The Death Cure – $288 million

3. Final Destination – $947M

Franchise Total Gross : $947M

: $947M No. of Films : 6

: 6 Streaming On: Max, Apple TV, Prime Video

The franchise that turned death itself into the villain has remained a horror favorite for over two decades. Each Final Destination film offered high-concept death scenes with eerie setups and payoff-driven tension. After a 12-year gap, Final Destination: Bloodlines was released in early 2025 to decent reviews and solid international returns. That entry added nearly $284 million, bringing the franchise’s total to $947 million, heartbreakingly short of the billion mark. With continued interest in horror and streaming deals adding visibility, a limited theatrical re-release or extended run could tip it over any week now.

Final Destination Franchise Box Office Breakdown

Final Destination – $112 million Final Destination 2 – $90 million Final Destination 3 – $118 million The Final Destination – $186 million Final Destination 5 – $157 million Final Destination: Bloodlines – $284 million

4. Home Alone – $913M

Franchise Total Gross : $913M

: $913M No. of Films : 6 (including TV reboots)

: 6 (including TV reboots) Streaming on: Disney+

The Home Alone series started in 1990 with a box office miracle. The first film alone made $476 million, becoming a holiday staple. Its sequel fared well, too, but later TV movies and reboots never captured the original magic. Despite six entries, the franchise still stands at $866 million globally.

What’s remarkable is how much that number leans on the first two films. A new theatrical entry—perhaps bringing back Macaulay Culkin in a legacy role—could easily fill the $87 million gap. The brand recognition is massive. The seasonality is built-in and with streaming data showing renewed interest every December, Home Alone has unrealized franchise potential just waiting to be tapped.

Home Alone Franchise Box Office Breakdown

Home Alone – $476 million Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – $358 million Home Alone III – $79 million Home Alone 4 – TV Special Home Alone: The Holiday Heist – TV Special Home Sweet Home Alone – TV Special

5. Rush Hour – $849M

Franchise Total Gross : $849M

: $849M No. of Films : 3

: 3 Streaming On: Netflix, Prime Video

Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker brought in action-comedy gold with Rush Hour. The buddy-cop formula, paired with international flair, made it a strong global draw, especially in the late ’90s and early 2000s. The franchise has totaled $849 million with three films, nearly all from theatrical releases.

Though Rush Hour 3 received an underwhelming critical response, fan demand for a fourth entry has remained. If Rush Hour 4, which has long been teased, lands with even modest global traction, it would only need to cross $151 million to push the franchise past the billion-dollar milestone. Considering the nostalgic wave in Hollywood, it’s not only possible—it’s likely.

Rush Hour Franchise Box Office Breakdown

Rush Hour- $244 million Rush Hour 2- $347 million Rush Hour 3- $258 million

List Of Franchises Which Earned A Little Less Than 1 Billion Dollars

Back to the Future – $962 million The Maze Runner – $948 million Final Destination – $947 million Home Alone – $913 million Rush Hour – $849 million

