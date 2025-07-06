How to Train Your Dragon continues its stronghold and is on track to achieve a notable title in the franchise. The film earned solid numbers in North America on its 4th Friday, which was also the 4th of July holiday. With that, it is closer to beating the OG animated film of the same name, released in 2010. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The live-action remake did not stray from the original story, and the actors performed exceptionally well. It is aiming to become the biggest blockbuster in the franchise worldwide. According to reports, the live-action franchise will have another sequel that has been confirmed and will be released in 2027.

How to Train Your Dragon’s box office collection on day 22

The theaters are filled with some great movies, and How to Train Your Dragon is performing impressively well. The film is tracking to become the highest-grossing film in the franchise, collecting a solid $2.9 million on its 4th Friday, the Independence Day holiday. It has dropped by -50.2% from last Friday after losing 659 theaters in North America. It has hit the $215.88 million cume domestically.

Inches away from beating the animated feature, How to Train Your Dragon

Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois directed the 2010 animated movie, which was among the highest-grossing films of that year and received two Academy Award nominations. The 2010 animation is the first entry in the multimedia franchise. The OG movie collected $217.58 million in its domestic run across 119 days, while the live-action remake will beat that in less than one month. The 2025 remake is less than $3 million away from surpassing the first film in the franchise.

Check out the How to Train Your Dragon films’ collections at the North American box office [from highest to lowest]

How to Train Your Dragon [animated] – $217.58 million How to Train Your Dragon [live-action] – $215.88 million How to Train Your Dragon 2 – $177.00 million How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – $160.9 million

Eyes a strong 4th three-day weekend

According to industry trackers, the live-action remake is projected to earn between $10 million and $12 million on its fourth three-day weekend in North America. Therefore, it will beat the OG animated feature and emerge as the highest-grossing film in the franchise during this weekend.

Worldwide collection update

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, the latest fantasy movie crossed the $250 million milestone overseas. Its international cume stands at $256.05 million, and allied to the $215.88 million domestic gross, the worldwide total has hit $471.9 million mark. It is expected to cross the $500 million milestone during its 4th three-day weekend. How to Train Your Dragon was released on June 13.

Box Office Summary

North America – $215.9 million

International – $256.0 million

Worldwide – $471.9 million

