Scarlett Johansson’s Jurassic World Rebirth is an unstoppable force at the global box office. The latest installment in the blockbuster dinosaur franchise has crossed another significant mark worldwide with strongholds and surging numbers across key markets overseas. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It has been released in all the major foreign markets, excluding Japan, where it will be released in August. With robust word of mouth, premium format boosts, and summer audience demand, the new Jurassic World movie is poised to become one of the top-performing films of 2025. The film surely has the potential to be one of the top three highest-grossing films of the year.

How much has the film earned in North America in three days?

Jurassic World Rebirth rules isolated at the top of the domestic box office chart. It collected a solid $26.3 million in North America on Friday, Independence Day. Therefore, the film has collected $82.1 million at the domestic box office in just three days. It is set to cross the $100 million milestone in its opening weekend only.

Crosses $150 million mark worldwide

According to reports, Jurassic World Rebirth collected $31.5 million overseas on Friday, experiencing a hike of +41.3% from Thursday. Jonathan Bailey’s movie has hit the $79.8 million international cume in over 81 markets. Adding the $82.1 million 3-day domestic cume with the overseas gross, the worldwide total has crossed the $150 million milestone. The film’s global cume now stands at $161.9 million through Friday, with substantial weekend traffic expected to drive that figure much higher.

Opening weekend projection

Industry estimates suggest Jurassic World Rebirth is on track for $140-$145 million in North America this weekend and $160-$170 million from international markets. That would result in a colossal $300 million to $315 million global opening weekend, potentially ranking among the biggest debuts in the franchise’s history. Scarlett Johansson‘s film was released on July 2.

Box Office Summary

North America – $82.1 million

International – $79.8 million

Worldwide – $161.9 million

