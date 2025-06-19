Ever since he appeared on Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey has been booked and busy. His career trajectory has seen a massive rise in terms of popularity, opportunities, and the appreciation he is getting for playing different roles in every project, jumping from genre to genre.

Be it the regency drama of Bridgerton, the political thriller Fellow Travellers, the musical fantasy Wicked, or his upcoming release, the science fiction movie Jurassic World: Rebirth. Despite being so busy, Jonathan continues to love Bridgerton. The actor recently shed light on whether he will ever leave the Netflix period drama.

Jonathan Bailey On The Initial Fame After Bridgerton

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the 37-year-old shared how he was almost not going to audition for Bridgerton. When he did send the tape, he was reading for Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, eventually played by Regé-Jean Page, the lead of Bridgerton season one.

Jonathan was picked for the role of Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest of the Bridgerton siblings and the family’s Viscount after their father’s death. The actor stated, “Bridgerton was just a smidge quicker than I was prepared for,” and revealed how returning to the theatre helped him process the enormity.

People started coming to his plays, wanting to watch him after loving him as Anthony on the regency drama series. The huge attention that comes with being a Bridgerton star is quite a lot, and he has gone through it, as not only a cast member but also the lead of season two with Simone Ashley.

Will Jonathan Bailey Ever Consider Leaving Netflix’s Bridgerton?

During the same interview, Jonathan shared he has no plans to leave the series based on Julie Quinn’s novels. For the unversed, there are eight books, each based on the love story of a Bridgerton sibling. After each season, the focus changes to another sibling, but Jonathan wants to continue to come back each time.

Jonathan told the portal that he does not like to leave things hanging or walk away. Anthony’s story has been told in the second season, and the character has taken a back seat, but Jonathan does not mind. “There’s a real sense of brotherly pride I feel in it,” the star expressed about the show.

He then dropped a hint about a wedding being filmed for season four, which is slated to release next year and will focus on Benedict Bridgerton’s love story with Sophie Beckett. Jonathan also knows there’s a chance that future seasons may conflict with his schedule or that his role may not be needed much.

But he is undeterred by any of that. “I look forward to, in another however many years, when we’ve done the eighth season to sit around” and look at everything they have achieved over the seasons. “I know how much I love long-running series,” Jonathan Bailey concluded, referring to its consistency.

