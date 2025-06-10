I hit play on Bridgerton Season 3, expecting to swoon over the long-awaited Polin payoff. You know, that dreamy, slow-burn friends-to-lovers arc we’d been teased with for two whole seasons. But what I didn’t expect? To find myself absolutely wrecked, emotionally, delightfully, and unapologetically by Penelope Featherington’s transformation.

Sure, the romance was there. Colin and Penelope finally got their moment, and Shonda Rhimes herself said (via NetflixTudum), “We know Colin, we know Pen. We feel this yearning for them to get together.” But as much as I rooted for the ship to sail, it wasn’t their chemistry that shook me. It was Penelope claiming her worth, one citrus-free dress at a time.

Was Penelope’s Glow-Up Really About the Dress Or Her Power?

The glow-up wasn’t just visual, though Nicola Coughlan’s Old Hollywood-inspired waves and that deep green gown at Lady Danbury’s ball had me gasping like a debutante seeing scandal for the first time. Costume designer John Glaser and hair/makeup genius Erika Ökvist made Penelope feel like a woman stepping into her power. She wasn’t just ditching neon, she was shedding a lifetime of being overlooked.

But what hit harder was the internal shift. As executive producer Betsy Beers put it, “We’re going to watch a character who we have known and loved in one position find the confidence and the strength to leave the cocoon and become a butterfly.” And damn, did she fly.

Here’s where it gets tricky. While Penelope bloomed, Colin barely sprouted. His storyline felt more like filler introduced, rushed, and wrapped in a bow so he could serve as her romantic reward. He suddenly wanted to be a writer? Okay. He felt threatened by her success? Interesting, if we’d actually seen it unfold.

Colin’s arc didn’t breathe the way Penelope’s did. It just existed to react to hers. The show tried to explore toxic masculinity and insecurity in fleeting scenes, but none of it stuck. It was Penelope’s voice, both literally and emotionally, that carried the season.

Penelope Featherington finally takes the spotlight this season

Honestly, this season wasn’t about Polin; it was about Pen. Her fight is to be seen. Her acceptance of every part of herself, including the Whistledown-sized secrets. Her journey to rewrite her narrative, not just anonymously in a pamphlet, but boldly in the ballroom.

So yeah, I came for the romance. But what stole my heart was watching a wallflower rewrite her own headline. Penelope Featherington: romantic lead, social force, unapologetic woman. She deserved every damn second of the spotlight.

