Bridgerton season four has been out for several weeks now, and fans are already excited to hear the announcement of the leads for the next edition. Meanwhile, here’s a brief look at the Penwood family, which was introduced this time due to their ties with Sophie Baek, the female lead of the season.

Bridgerton: The Penwood Family Tree Explained

Arthur Lee as Richard Gun

Richard was the sixth earl of Penwood House. He died soon after marrying Araminta. Even though Sophie was his actual daughter, she was raised as his ward since she was illegitimate. Later, after he got married to Araminta, Richard also became the stepfather of her daughters, Rosamund and Posy.

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Katie Leung as Araminta Gun

Araminta is a countess who married twice but lost her husbands to death both times. She was first married to Lord Li, with whom she has daughters Rosamund and Posy. She is cold, conniving, and will do anything to survive and ensure her daughters marry the best possible matches.

After his death, Araminta got married to Richard. The minute she found out that Sophie was Richard’s daughter, she refused to accept her or treat her well. After his death, she forced Sophie to become a maid at Penwood.

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Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek

Sophie was born illegitimately to a maid and Richard. She was raised as the latter’s ward and grew up to be kind and resilient despite being forced by Araminta to be a maid at Penwood after Richard’s death. Sophie met Benedict at the masquerade, where they were intrigued by one another.

He did not know who she was, how she looked, or her name, despite trying to locate the Lady in Silver he met that night. Benedict later met Sophie, the maid, and fell for her, unaware that she was the Lady in Silver. After lots of societal obstacles, the lovebirds got married at the end of season four.

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Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li

Rosamund is the elder daughter of Araminta and Lord Li. She has been the favored child of her mother since the beginning and grew up to be snooty, vain, and quite delusional. Rosamund also always aims to please Araminta.

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Isabella Wei as Posy Li

Posi is the younger daughter of Araminta and Lord Li. She is sweet, kind, and charming, but naive. She is bubbly and chatty but low in confidence because her mother never gave her any priority and always fusses over Rosamund.

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