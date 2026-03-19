Hannah Montana, the iconic Disney Channel show starring Miley Cyrus, is set to return with a 20th Anniversary Special airing on Disney+ and Hulu. The original series starred Miley Cyrus, her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, and an assortment of supporting characters as it followed a fictionalized version of Miley, Miley Stewart.

Part of the show’s gimmick was that Miley Stewart had become a pop star under the alter ego Hannah Montana, which left her needing to manage a double life as both a celebrity and an ordinary middle school student; she graduated to high school in the second season.

Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary: Release Date & Streaming Details

The release date for the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special is March 24 on Disney+. As shown in the announcement trailer, this commemoration will see Miley Cyrus revisit the set of the original show and reminisce on its impact on her life and the contributions from the showrunners and crew members. The biggest highlight of the special, however, will be Miley returning to perform a concert as Hannah Montana herself, something she hasn’t really done since the show’s conclusion.

The special is being hosted by Alex Cooper, best known for her Call Her Daddy podcast, and will also feature Miley Cyrus’s father, Billy Ray Cyrus, who also starred in the show.

Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary: Cast

Hannah Montana premiered on the Disney Channel in 2006 and ran until 2011. Aside from Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus, the series also starred Emily Osment and Mitchell Musso as Miley Stewart’s school friends Lilly Truscott and Oliver Oken. Jason Earles was also a regular cast member playing Miley Stewart’s older brother, Jackson Stewart.

Hannah Montana had many crossovers with other Disney Channel stars who have become well-established acts in their own right, such as Jessie McCartney and the Jonas Brothers. The show also featured Selena Gomez early in her career, with her guest-starring as Hannah Montana’s vindictive rival Mikayla.

Miley Cyrus Opens Up While Promoting 20th Anniversary Special

“Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection. The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of. This ‘Hannahversary’ is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who’ve stood by me for 20 years.”

While this upcoming 20th anniversary special is more of a reunion event, Hannah Montana has been featured in a few Disney Channel movies in the past, including Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert, which was released in 2008, and Hannah Montana: The Movie, which was released in 2009.

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