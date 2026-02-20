One of the most popular teen shows of the 2000s, Hannah Montana, very quickly became a global phenomenon. It blended chart-topping music with relatively coming-of-age storytelling. The iconic series dominated ratings, sold millions of albums, inspired world tours, and even led to a successful feature film. Now, as excitement is building around the possible 20th anniversary special, here we are revisiting the star cast that became household names with the show.

Miley Cyrus As Hannah Montana (Miley Stewart)

In the show, Miley Cyrus played the lead character named Miley Stewart, aka Hannah Montana. She was a regular girl in school and was secretly the life of a pop star. The natural screen presence of Miley and her catchy songs made her a youth icon and one of the biggest Disney stars.

After the show, the singer reinvented herself with work in movies like The Last Song. Presently, she is a Grammy-winning global pop star who is known for her bold artistry and unique music style. Some of her chart-topping albums include Bangerz and Endless Summer Vacation.

Cody Linley As Jake Ryan

In the show, actor Cody Linley played the character of Jake Ryan, who was a handsome on and off boyfriend of Miley Stewart. His charming looks and dashing smile made him a teen heartthrob and helped him earn a massive fan following.

After the show, Linley was seen in the show Cheaper by the Dozen, and he also competed on Dancing with the Stars. In recent years, he has been working on his music and has done some independent creative projects.

Moisés Arias As Rico Suave

In the show, Moisés Arias played the character of notorious Rico Suave. He was a young entrepreneur who constantly teased Jackson.

The actor has been working on more mature roles after the series, and he was seen in indie films like The Kings of Summer and the sci-fi adventure, Ender’s Game. He is known for doing versatile roles and taking on unconventional projects. He was also a part of Fall Out Season 1.

Billy Ray Cyrus As Robby Ray Stewart

The handsome actor Billy Ray Cyrus played the character of Miley Stewart’s supportive father and manager, Robby Ray Stewart. As he is already a country music star, his presence in the show added authenticity to its music-driven plot.

Billy Ray Cyrus returned to global headlines with his collaborative work on Old Town Road, which became one of the biggest hits of the decade. He continues to make music and also makes appearances in television projects.

Mitchel Musso As Oliver Oken

In the show, actor Mitchel Musso played the character of Oliver Oken, who was one of Miley’s closest friends. He was also among the very people in the story who knew about Miley Stewart’s secret life as a pop star.

Musso has done some significant work after the show, like doing a voiceover for Jeremy in the popular cartoon Phineas and Ferb. He also played a role in Pair of Kings. Musso has apparently stepped away from acting roles; he is active in music and voiceover projects.

Jason Earles As Jackson Stewart

The actor became popular for playing the role of Miley Stewart’s goofy older brother, named Jackson Stewart. He delivered some of the funniest moments of the show over the years.

He continued to work with Disney after the show and was seen in another sitcom named Kickin’ It. He has made appearances in several television shows and fan conventions.

Emily Osment As Lilly Truscott

The actress Emily Osment gained stardom with her role of Lilly Truscott in Hannah Montana. She played the best friend and greatest supporter of Miley, who also supported her in balancing her dual life.

The beautiful actress has successfully transitioned into adult sitcom roles. She has starred in popular shows like Young & Hungry and was also part of Young Sheldon. Alongside acting, she has also continued to release music and build a steady, long-term career.

Two decades after its release, the show Hannah Montana remains one of Disney Channel’s most iconic shows. It shaped a generation and launched the careers of the star cast that evolved far beyond teen sitcom fame. With talk of a 20th-anniversary special, fans and followers of the show are hopeful for a grand reunion that will bring the magic back once again.

The show was first released in 2006 and aired till 2011. It is available for streaming on Disney+.

