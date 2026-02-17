Hulu’s popular drama series, Tell Me Lies, will conclude with its third season. Show creator Meaghan Oppenheimer confirmed just hours before the Season 3 finale dropped on February 17, 2026, that there are no plans for a Tell Me Lies Season 4.

The announcement was made on social media. This officially designates the season’s final episode as the series finale. This will bring the emotionally charged story to an end after three seasons and eight episodes.

Hulu’s Tell Me Lies Season 4 Cancelled

In an emotional message posted on Instagram on Feb. 16, 2026, Oppenheimer explained that the show had “reached its natural conclusion” and that a tight, intentional ending was always part of the plan. While the creative team considered whether there could be “another organic way to continue the story,” they ultimately determined that extending beyond Season 3 would compromise the artistic integrity and the narrative’s resolution.

“My main goal has always been to protect the quality of the show and give you the best experience I can give you. And so, while it is bittersweet to leave something that has been such a happy experience, I am very grateful that we are able to tell a complete story with an intentional ending – a privilege very few shows get,” Oppenheimer wrote in her X post.

“After three amazing seasons of Tell Me Lies, tonight’s episode will be the series finale. This was always the ending my writing team and I had in mind, and we are insanely proud of it. Your incredible response to this season inspired us to explore whether there was another… pic.twitter.com/0CgIEr1PJI — Tell Me Lies on Hulu (@tellmelieshulu) February 17, 2026

The announcement brings to a close months of fan speculation about a possible Season 4 renewal. Many viewers hoped that the tumultuous relationship between the protagonists, Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco, would be explored further. However, Oppenheimer’s statement suggests that the third season now serves as the overall conclusion of the series, with no additional chapters planned.

In her social media announcement, the showrunner reflected on the journey with gratitude for the fans’ passionate support.

Tell Me Lies Plot & Cast

Tell Me Lies is based on Carola Lovering’s 2018 novel of the same name. It premiered in 2022 and quickly gained acclaim for its raw portrayal of a toxic, emotionally fraught college romance, bolstered by standout performances from Grace Van Patten (Lucy) and Jackson White (Stephen). The third season further deepened the series’ emotional complexity as friendships and relationships reached critical turning points.

Despite the official cancellation of a fourth season, discussions about the show’s cultural impact are already underway on social platforms and in fan communities, with petitions and campaigns seeking to raise awareness of the possibility of future storytelling extensions. The concluding season 3 and series finale premiered on Hulu at 12:00 a.m. ET on Feb. 17, 2026.

