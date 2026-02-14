The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Billy working overtime to impress Sally after his decisions had blindsided her. On the other hand, Adam spent time with Chelsea on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. And then lastly, Noah continued to go the extra mile for Sienna.

From confrontations and revenge plots to reality checks and boundaries, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week’s episodes of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama series.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, February 16, 2026

The first episode of the week features Mariah returning home to face the music. How will she deal with the aftermath of her actions? Abby and Devon struggle with forgiveness. Will they openly call Mariah out for the kidnapping? Tessa is torn between her past and present. What will she do?

Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Victor gives Cane a taste of his own medicine. What will the Newman patriarch do this time around? Nick makes a bad decision. Is this about to get serious with his newfound addiction? Sally delivers bad news to Billy. Is this about Chancellor or Abbott Communications?

Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Jack throws a wrench in Billy’s plans. How exactly will the latter react to what his elder brother did? Nikki vows revenge against an enemy. Is this against Diane or Cane? Victoria shares her plan of attack with Nate. But will they join hands to work together? Or is this just her confiding in him?

Thursday, February 19, 2026

Victoria gives Billy a reality check. Will he understand how his actions are wrong? Or will he double down? Cane schemes to form an alliance with Daniel. But will this work out? When Claire wants to trade secrets with Holden, is she actually trying to get some intel on Audra’s past?

Friday, February 20, 2026

The last episode of the week features Nikki worrying about Victor going rogue. Are her fears valid? Devon and Nate raise suspicions about Lily’s disappearance. And then lastly, Abby sets boundaries to protect her family.

