It’s finally time to put the masquerade ball and the mysterious Lady in Silver behind us, as now it’s time for Sophie, who also happens to be the Lady in Silver, to be at the forefront. Fall is here, and Bridgerton is moving to the second part of its fourth season, focused on Benedict and Sophie’s story.

Bridgerton Season 4, Part 2: Storylines To Expect From Final Episodes Of Benedict & Sophie’s Story

For those unversed about the happenings, part one saw Benedict meeting Sophie at the masquerade ball and immediately being intrigued by her. At the stroke of midnight, Sophie left in a rush, leaving only her glove behind. Benedict spent most of the time searching for her, but with no results.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridgerton (@bridgertonnetflix)

He then met Sophie as herself and in her reality of being a maid. Benedict fell for her once again, not realizing that she was the Lady in Silver he was so captivated by. He wanted to be with her, but he knew society would not allow him to marry a maid, so he asked her to be his mistress instead.

And that’s the cliffhanger that part one concluded on. Now, in part two, which releases on Netflix on February 26, 2026, the aftermath of the offer will unfold. The trailer for part two showcases how being with a maid will alter Benedict’s life, his standing in society, and his ties to his family. Yerin Ha told Netflix that her character, Sophie, does not trust anyone, as she has never seen any promises made to her fulfilled.

Amid all this, Anthony and Kate are back home with their first child. Benedict will receive advice not only from Anthony and Kate but also from other siblings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridgerton (@bridgertonnetflix)

As for Sophie, she has her dear friend Alfie to rely on. He is the footman at Penwood House, where she used to work earlier. It was also her rightful place, being her father’s estate. But Araminta, Sophie’s stepmother, forced her to be a maid. Will Sophie take Alfie’s advice and give love a chance?

After all, he has been Benedict and Sophie’s biggest shipper ever since he found out that the two met at the masquerade ball and shared some special moments together. It remains to be seen who takes the plunge and how Benedict and Sophie finally get to the much-awaited happily ever after.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital: How Did Kirsten Storms Return As Maxie Jones On ABC Soap Opera After A Comatose Condition?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News