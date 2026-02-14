After being missing from General Hospital since August 2025, Maxie Jones is back on the soap opera. This is because Kirsten Storms, who plays the role, took a brief hiatus from the show. Now that she is back, so is Maxie, and the return has been highly anticipated by fans of the daytime drama.

General Hospital: How Did Kirsten Storms Return As Maxie Jones After Coma?

Back in August, Maxie fell into a coma, and her family chose to shift her to a hospital in Boston for proper healthcare. They kept visiting her offscreen, but now it was time for her to return to her senses. The scene saw Maxie’s mother, Felicia, visiting her along with Maxie’s kids, Georgie and James.

The three chatted about sharing details from their day and routine. James then spent some alone time with his bedridden mother. He stated that she was his valentine and that he loved her. Meanwhile, outside, Georgie told her grandmother how much she missed Maxie and wanted her to wake up.

Felicia comforted her, promising her that Maxie was fighting to get back to her senses and them. Georgie took over from James and cried, clinging to Maxie while alone in the hospital room. When it was time for Felicia, she held Maxie’s hand and told her how well her kids were doing in their lives.

Not my girl Maxie simply waking up like she just returned from a power nap instead of a coma 👏🏾😭 #GH pic.twitter.com/1DEqTdAgG3 — Linda Bryson (@LindaBr40310878) February 12, 2026

She told her daughter that, despite everyone chipping in to help the kids, without her, there was a big hole in the family. Felicia gave Maxie a quick kiss and told her that she could hold on and come back to them. James asked to go ice-skating, while Georgie wanted to go to the bookstore.

When Felicia told James to delay the skating, he became sad. And that’s when they heard Maxie. “James Malcolm West. You are not going skating without a helmet,” she told her son. Georgie and James smiled in disbelief, and Felicia quickly turned to her daughter, tears in her eyes.

Maxie was standing in the doorway, awake and with a lot on her mind. It remains to be seen what happens next. The family will obviously be elated to see her awake again. But the real drama begins when Maxie learns that her husband, Nathan, is alive and has kissed her best friend, Lulu.

Is she going to figure out that there is something wrong with Nathan? How will she react when she finds out about the feelings between Lulu and Nathan in Port Charles? Is he actually Nathan, or someone else?

