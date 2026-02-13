Valentine’s Day is almost here, and there’s a lot to look forward to on the ABC soap opera General Hospital. Be it romance, drama, shocking news, dates, or returns that will shake things up for sparks between two people. Here’s what fans can expect from daytime drama on this very special day.

What To Expect From General Hospital’s Popular Couples On This Valentine’s Day

First up, Maxie is back and awake from her coma. Her timing is definitely chaotic, considering her husband, Nathan, who she thought was dead, was revealed to be alive all these years. And in the meantime, he started getting romantically close to her friend Lulu. The two even shared a kiss recently.

The guilt was immediate, and they promised they wouldn’t give in to it again out of respect for Maxie. And when they find out Maxie is awake, things are about to get crazy. Moving on, there’s Lucas, who opens up to Elizabeth. His dreams of a life with his boyfriend, Marco broken when he overheard him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc)

Lucas couldn’t believe that Marco was also involved in his father Sidwell’s evil trickery and mob business. Now he does not know if he can trust his boyfriend or if he even knows him. Will he get some advice from Liz? On the other hand, Michael plans a date for Jacinda. But will it work out?

The two never intended to get romantically involved, but their feelings grew due to their proximity in their tryst to prove her as Michael’s alibi. Jacinda having to testify against Michael also acted as an obstacle, but the two have gotten past that and are hoping to take their relationship even further.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc)

Meanwhile, Ric is eager to take Elizabeth out on a date again. Is there hope for a reconciliation between the two former spouses, or is this just a night of catching up and fun instead? Fans would have loved to see some romance between Gio and Emma, but the two have drama to take care of.

And then lastly, Britt and Jason have been moving forward in their attempts to reignite their romance. From a lot of tension and kissing to finally getting intimate again, they have come a long way. But Britt is being threatened to stay away from Jason. Will their risk to hold on pay off or cause trouble?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless: Will Mariah’s Kidnapping Of Dominic Reignite Ugly Feud With Abby? Melissa Ordway Reacts

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News