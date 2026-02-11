The drama on General Hospital has been popcorn-worthy, and the writers have even ensured that certain absences do not disrupt their storylines. Maxie went into a coma as Kirsten Storms, who plays the role, had to take a break for health and personal reasons. And now the actor is back on set.

But another key actor is taking a hiatus. Steve Burton, who portrays Jason Morgan on the soap opera, is set to go off the show for a while. This means the writers have to find a way to explain the absence of the hit character on screen. Here’s what we know about the actor’s decision to take a break.

General Hospital: Is Steve Burton Taking A Break From The Show?

Steve took to his Instagram to share the news with his supporters and fans of General Hospital. “Hey everyone, I wanted to share that I’ll be taking a short break from @generalhospitalabc,” he wrote. The actor added, “I’m newly married and looking forward to spending some quality time with my family.”

The soap star concluded the message, “I’m grateful for all the support and will be back this summer.” It’s to be noted that Steve filmed his last episode prior to the break on February 6. The daytime drama shoots weeks ahead. So, fans will still get to see Jason Morgan onscreen until his exit is shown.

It is unclear how the writers will accommodate Jason’s exit onscreen. But it is confirmed that the break is temporary and Steve will be back as Jason soon. Frank Valentin, executive producer of the show, told Soap Opera Digest in a statement that the team is happy to make the break happen.

“We love Steve, and I am glad the show worked it out so he can get some personal time with his family. We have some great Jason story leading up to spring, and look forward to his return in the summer,” he teased about the drama that’s lined up ahead for the viewers who adore the character a lot.

For the unversed, Steve got married to chef and content creator Michelle Lundstrom in May 2025. But they haven’t gotten enough time to spend with her or his family ever since. This seems to be a much-needed break that the team is happy to provide him. Fans are excited to watch him return onscreen.

