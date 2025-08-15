Steve Burton has starred in soaps for more than thirty years. The actor has appeared on General Hospital, The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, and its spinoff, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. However, his most memorable role was playing Jason on General Hospital from 1991 until his exit in 2012.

Steve Burton exits ‘General Hospital’ over vaccine mandate

The actor eventually made his grand return to the daytime series in 2017 but was let go in 2021 over refusing a COVID-19 vaccine jab. At the time, Steve Burton addressed his fans on Instagram, writing, “This is also about personal freedom to me. I don’t think anybody should lose their livelihood over this, but, with that being said, you know me, I’ll always be grateful for my time at General Hospital.

He added, “I love it there. I grew up there, and I grew up with some of you, so I’ll always be grateful. I believe that when one door closes, multiple doors open.”

Steve Burton Addressed Marriage Split, Returned to Daytime TV

The actor later made headlines when reports suggested that his longtime partner, fitness coach Sheree Burton, was expecting a child with another person.

As per People, the actor took to Instagram to address the controversy and announced the end of his 23-year romance after alleging that his pregnant wife was carrying someone else’s baby. At the time, the actor wrote, “I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine.”

Steve Burton added, “We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time.”

Shortly after being fired from General Hospital, Burton rejoined the cast of Days of Our Lives in 2023, reprising his role as Michaels for the first time since 1988. In March 2024, he made a highly publicized comeback to General Hospital as Jason Morgan, marking his first appearance on the soap since his 2021 exit. He continues to be a part of the series in 2025.

