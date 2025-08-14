The Real Housewives of Miami is airing its seventh season at the moment, and fans are loving the drama, fun, and entertainment the edition provides. The season stars Stephanie Shojaee, Guerdy Abraira, Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein, and Julia Lemigova.

Adriana de Moura, Marysol Patton, and Kiki Barth also feature as friends of the housewives. The feuds have already been exciting, and now it seems like the reunion is about to be iconic. Here’s what the cast has to say about the upcoming reunion featuring Andy Cohen and what to expect from it.

Guerdy Abraira & Alexia Nepola On Real Housewives Of Miami Season 7 Reunion

During a conversation with US Weekly, Guerdy shared, “There’s something historic. It’s going to be Bravo history, as far as the news that comes out. Nobody saw it coming. It was intense to the third power.” Alexia felt, “It was a bomb. Andy and I almost fell off our chairs. How do you react to that?”

She added, “I want to say it went quite well. My boss was very proud, and he’s very happy with us. He thinks we’re, like, the best Housewives show, so I want to say it went pretty well. If we made him happy, we’re good,” referring to Andy Cohen, the executive producer of the franchise.

Alexia mused, “There’s a lot of unsaid things, but I think that a lot of points were made, and a lot of truths were released and revealed. Not everyone was happy about them, but you know what? It is what it is.” Meanwhile, the buzz began when Bravo released the seating chart of the reunion.

When fans found out that Alexia was sitting on one side of Andy while the newest addition, Stephanie, was sitting on the other side, they were excited to see where this was going. “I always say the reunion is the only time that I don’t want to sit next to Andy, but even he’s got that smile,” Alexia said.

“He always makes me feel comfortable. I think it’s actually easier for me to sit next to him because I have the connection,” she said. Alexia commented on the Spain trip set to air on an episode soon. “We had a lot of fun. I feel like the trips bring out the best of us and bring out the worst in us as well.”

She finally concluded, “When we sit down at a restaurant, it goes crazy. I don’t know if we’ll ever be allowed in another restaurant in Spain,” thus assuring viewers of a lot of classic Real Housewives entertainment soon.

