While several of the Real Housewives editions are either in production, in casting, or being aired, the 7th season of the Miami edition is fully set to air but has not yet been officially announced by Bravo. Fans are excited to see the new energy and vibes that it will bring and the storylines they will see.

Adriana De Moura is just as excited for the viewers to watch the new and exciting season of The Real Housewives of Miami. She was a main cast member during the first three seasons and was demoted to a “friend of” role from season 4 to the upcoming 7th. Here’s what she revealed about season 7 of RHOM and what the audience can expect from it very soon.

Real Housewives Of Miami Season 7: Adriana De Moura Teases Cattiness & Unexpected Conflicts

During a conversation with US Weekly, Adriana opened up about her own experience filming for the edition. “This season has a lot of twists and turns, a lot of unexpected things that even myself wasn’t expecting,” she started off. “On a personal level, there is some conflict with friends that I thought I was friends with,” she explained about the rollercoaster ride this season.

“Maybe not so much friends.. the typical cattiness of Housewives,” referring to the shade and the drama the hit show brings. For the unversed, the 7th season is expected to star Larsa Pippen, Alexia Nepola, Julia Lemigova, Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Kiki Barth and Marysol Patton, apart from Adriana. Nicole Martin, who has been a fan-favorite since season 4 exited.

She previously announced that she was leaving the series to focus on her mental health and her family. Nicole did not shut out her potential return to the Miami edition a few seasons later which is why fans are still hopeful to see her back at some point in the future when she feels ready to return.

Adriana commented. “I definitely missed Dr. Nicole. She was somebody I really liked, related to, could talk to, rationalized with. I feel like she got me and I got her and I really enjoyed her presence on the show.” She revealed that she is very happy with the new season and thinks it is the best one yet. “I think we keep outdoing ourselves,” she mused about what’s to come.

She mentioned the season has “twists and turns” and is like “this amazing kind of roller coaster ride” that builds up to the finale. Alexia Nepola, on the other hand, also commented on the season. She called it “so worth it” and said that she has “been very genuine, authentic and very vulnerable.” The reality star teased “new friendships” and said Miami is “very passionate.”

Alexia also spoke about Nicola’s exit and felt that even though she never filmed a lot with her, she was hoping she would be back so they could be friends. “We have another girl that’s new and she’s great. She’s been really good for the group,” she said about the newest face to the Miami franchise.

