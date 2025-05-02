The Real Housewives of Miami is back for its seventh season, and the glamour and drama are back with a blast. Alexia Nepola, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Guerdy Abraira, and Larsa Pippen returned for another season. Stephanie Shojaee is the newest addition while Adriana de Moura, Kiki Barth and Marysol Patton are back as friends. Here are the storylines the housewives are all set to focus on for this season of the hit Miami edition.

Real Housewives Of Miami Season 7: What Storylines To Expect

Alexia Nepola is navigating “one of the most emotionally challenging years of her life” after her husband, Todd, decided to file for divorce. While “she rides a rollercoaster of emotions,” she turns to her friends for guidance, “but will that be enough to save her marriage?” Meanwhile, Lisa Hochstein has been busy jet-setting and walking the runway at Milan Fashion Week.

On the personal life front, she moved in with Jody in their new luxury place. “As Jody steps in to make sure she’s not being taken advantage of, some of the ladies begin to wonder if he’s overstepping as a boyfriend,” per the synopsis. Julia Lemigova has expanded her family with Martina. But then “a surprise reaction from her daughters” leaves her more than speechless.

She is busy with opera training and tending to the farm, but will she get dragged into drama? Guerdy Abraira is finally cancer-free and is “ready to embrace every moment.” That doesn’t mean things are easy as she tries to heal her health and mental state. She looks to her friends for some needed support.

But she “instead finds herself at odds” with the one friend she never really imagined. Larsa Pippen went through a public breakup, but now her focus is on her children’s careers and settling into her new home. But when her “split sparks an unexpected rift with one of the ladies,” will things become beyond repair? Stephanie Shojaee is the newbie in the group, but she “isn’t afraid to give the women a run for their money” and is luxurious and rich.

“She’s happiest jet-setting with her husband and dogs,” but has no plans for kids anytime soon and is busy enjoying herself. Marysol Patton is ready to get married to her partner, but “will playing peacemaker with the ladies” and “keeping Alexia grounded through divorce” affect her big moment?

Adriana de Moura has plans up her sleeve, but they go sideways after “a long-term friendship takes an unexpected turn.” How will she deal with this? Lastly, Kiki Barth is “bringing the vibes and laughter” but has the challenge of “repairing her relationship with her father” on her menu.

Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Miami premieres on June 11, 2025, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Each episode of RHOM will stream the next day on Peacock.

