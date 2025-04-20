In the ever-sparkling, drama-soaked world of The Real Housewives of Miami, even friendships come with plot twists. Julia Lemigova and Adriana de Moura were once the show’s soul sisters, flamboyant, fiercely loyal, and hilariously chaotic. But somewhere between mojitos and meltdowns, things went south. According to Julia, the split wasn’t just sad, it was downright disturbing. Oof.

While Julia juggles her farm life and fabulousness, Adriana’s flair for controversy hasn’t slowed down. These two brought major bestie energy, with Julia even standing by Adriana during her most “oops-did-I-say-that?” moments. Fans are still reeling from their fallout, which played out like a telenovela meets fashion week. RHOM has always delivered high heat, but this friendship breakup? It’s giving season finale-level betrayal. Will the ladies kiss and make up, or keep throwing shade from opposite sides of the yacht? Stay tuned, because Miami never stays quiet for long.

Julia Lemigova Talks About Her Friendship With Adriana de Moura

Things are getting frosty in sunny Miami! Real Housewives of Miami stars Julia Lemigova and Adriana de Moura might be closing the chapter on their once-iconic friendship, and Julia isn’t sugarcoating it. In a recent interview, the 52-year-old model and goat-loving farm queen spilled the tea to Page Six Radio, calling the end of their friendship both “sad and disturbing.” Yikes.

“For years, people have been telling me not to trust certain people,” Julia said. “And I think I wanted to fight that… But now I’m finally opening my eyes.” Translation? She gave Adriana the benefit of the doubt, until the RHOM cameras caught something she couldn’t ignore.

Apparently, the real drama went down during filming for Season 7, when Adriana, 59, allegedly came “directly at” Julia in a way that made her jaw drop and friendship snap. “Adriana is a very mysterious person. You never really know with her,” Julia added cryptically, setting the stage for the messiest season yet.

The real kicker? Julia admitted she doesn’t even fully know what went wrong. “I just know some facts, and it’s very sad and disturbing,” she said, sounding like someone who found out her BFF unfollowed her on national TV. Oof.

As for a future reunion over rosé? Don’t hold your breath. “Life is going on. You just have to learn from things and just keep going,” she said. For now, the RHOM friendship bracelets are off, and the drama is officially on.

And as Miami fans know, when the bikinis come out, so does the betrayal.

Adriana Teases Feuds and Friendship Shakeups in RHOM Season 7

Get ready, Real Housewives of Miami fans, Adriana de Moura just promised a wild ride! Speaking to Us Weekly, Adriana teased that Season 7 will serve up “a lot of twists and turns”, including drama she didn’t see coming herself.

“A lot of unexpected things that even myself wasn’t expecting,” she said, clearly throwing shade (with a side of confusion). And yes, she totally hinted at the now-icy tension between her and former bestie Julia Lemigova. “There is some conflict with friends that I thought I was friends with, maybe not so much friends.” Oof. RHOM rule #1: trust no one.

Adriana called it the “typical cattiness of Housewives,” but in true Miami fashion, it sounds extra spicy. She also teased brand-new friendships and the fall of a few familiar ones. “We’re just very passionate here in Miami,” she added, translation: expect glam, gossip, and some grade-A betrayal.

If this is just the preview, the actual season might need a seatbelt and a mimosa. RHOM Season 7 is about to be muy dramático.

