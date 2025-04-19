After The Real Housewives of Orange County and The Real Housewives of New York City, the next edition of the reality television franchise was The Real Housewives of Atlanta. It premiered in October 2008 and is currently airing its 16th season with a massive cast shakeup, featuring some old faces and some new additions. It also witnessed quite a controversial exit.

While the edition has seen its ups and downs, from being the most popular and entertaining editions to having lost its charm after some of the popular faces left, Atlanta is still holding strong and rebuilding. Here’s a brief guide and timeline to all sixteen seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Brief Of All Seasons

Season 1 (2008)

The first season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired from October 7 to November 25, 2008, and featured 8 episodes. It starred NeNe Leakes, Lisa Wu-Hartwell, DeShawn Snow, Shereé Whitfield, as well as Kim Zolciak.

Season 2 (2009)

The second edition featured 16 episodes following the success of the first season. It aired from July 30 to November 12, 2009, and saw most of the cast returning except one who was replaced. Leakes, Wu-Hartwell, Zolciak and Whitfield returned while Snow was replaced by Kandi Burruss.

Season 3 (2010-2011)

Season three had 18 episodes and aired from October 4, 2010, to February 20, 2011. Leakes, Zolciak, Whitfield, and Burruss returned, while Cynthia Bailey and Phaedra Parks joined as the new faces. Wu-Hartwell was no longer a main cast member but continued to appear as a guest.

Season 4 (2011-2012)

The fourth edition had 24 episodes and aired from November 6, 2011, to April 22, 2012. Leakes, Zolciak, Whitfield, Burruss, Bailey, and Parks came back with no new main cast additions. Marlo Hampton joined as a guest.

Season 5 (2012-2013)

The fifth season had 24 episodes and aired from November 4, 2012, to April 28, 2013. Leakes, Zolciak, Burruss, Bailey, and Parks returned and were joined by newbies Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams. Whitfield left.

Season 6 (2013-2014)

The sixth edition consisted of 27 episodes and aired from November 3, 2013, to May 18, 2014. Leakes, Burruss, Bailey, Parks, Moore, and Williams all returned, while Zolciak or Whitfield were not part of the season.

Season 7 (2014-2015)

Season 7 had 25 episodes and aired from November 9, 2014, to May 10, 2015. Leakes, Burruss, Bailey, Parks, and Moore returned for the new edition, while Williams was demoted to a “friend of” role. Claudia Jordan joined the season as the newest addition to the popular series.

Season 8 (2015-2016)

The eighth edition saw some significant casting changes. It had 21 episodes and aired from November 8, 2015, to April 10, 2016. Leakes left the series for the first time. Burruss, Bailey, Park,s and Moore returned while Williams was again promoted to a main cast member role. Kim Fields was the newbie.

Season 9 (2016-2017)

Season 9 featured 25 episodes and aired from November 6, 2016, to May 14, 2017. Fields left while Whitfield returned as a main cast member. She was joined by returnees Burruss, Bailey, Parks, Moore, and Williams.

Season 10 (2017-2018)

The tenth edition featured 22 episodes and aired from November 5, 2017, to April 29, 2018. Leakes returned after a break and joined Whitfield, Burruss, Bailey, Moore, and Williams. As for Parks, she was not a part of the season.

Season 11 (2018-2019)

The eleventh season had 23 episodes and aired from November 4, 2018, to April 21, 2019. Leakes, Burruss, Bailey, and Williams returned while Whitfield and Moore left. Eva Marcille and Shamari DeVoe joined as prominent cast members and full-time housewives to amp up the drama and fun.

Season 12 (2019-2020)

Season twelve had 26 episodes and aired from November 3, 2019, to May 24, 2020. Leakes, Burruss, Bailey, Williams, and Marcille returned, and Moore, after her absence from the previous season, also returned. DeVoe left.

Season 13 (2020-2021)

The 13th edition had 21 episodes and aired from December 6, 2020 to May 9, 2021. Burruss, Bailey, Moore and Williams returned while Leakes and Marcille left. Drew Sidora joined the cast as the newest addition.

Season 14 (2022)

Season 14 had 21 episodes and aired from May 1 to September 25, 2022. Burruss, Moore and Sidora came back while Bailey and Williams left. Also joining them was Whitfield who came back after another break. The new additions were Marlo Hampton and Sanya Richards-Ross this season.

Season 15 (2023)

The 15th edition aired from May 7 to September 10, 2023 and had a total of 18 episodes. The returning names were Burruss, Moore, Sidora, Whitfield, Hampton and Richards-Ross. No new main cast member was added.

Season 16 (2025)

Season 16 premiered on March 9, 2025 and is currently airing. Sidora came back and so did Parks and Williams. Moore was a part of the main cast but left mid-season after a controversy. Brit Eady, Kelli Ferrell, Shamea Morton and Angela Oakley are the brand-new additions to the RHOA mix.

