The fifteenth season of The Real Housewives of New York City saw a lot of drama and explosive fights, with lies being exposed and friendships coming to a point of no return. The arguments between Brynn Whitfield and Ubah Hassan escalated quickly, with accusations flying between them. This led to a point where the rest of the cast got involved, and meltdowns ensued.

After the episode aired, the fans were quick to discuss how Brynn had ruined her friendship and dynamics with Ubah and the rest of the cast. Some even said things were fractured beyond repair, and there was no coming back. Here’s what Brynn recently shared about the same.

Has Brynn Whitfield’s Dynamic With Real Housewives Of New York City Cast Fractured Beyond Repair?

During a conversation with The Rolling Stone, Brynn opened up about her dynamic with the rest of the cast. She stated that things were terrible after the finale, but she felt better after the reunion, as it allowed her to clear the air on a couple of things. “The reunion felt like going to a workout,” she said about the upcoming two-part reunion.

Brynn expressed, “You don’t really want to go workout and might even not enjoy some parts of it while you’re doing it, but you know afterward you’re going to feel better for it.” The reality star felt “No pain, no gain.” She said the gathering featured the cast trying to listen to each other in an attempt to bridge the gap so that there would not be a massive void between them.

She further said that even though the reunion helped, things are far from fixed and perfect, but she is grateful that all of them are at least at step one of trying to figure things out and regain their normal bonds of friendship.

Brynn also divulged where she stood with each of her Real Housewives of New York City cast. “I’m always cool with Jenna and Raquel. Erin feels like a sister. I was texting with her and Abe the other day; I feel like I’m fine with them,” she explained. The 39-year-old continued, “I think Sai and I still have stuff to work on. I miss my friendship with Sai a lot.”

The TV personality said, “And then with Jessel, I didn’t realize, but I should have realized, I said something that upset her,” which is why she needs to work on her equation with her. Brynn added, “With Ubah, I think what’s done is done. Ubah’s a great person. She has a heart of gold.” She pointed out that Ubah loses her temper but has the most beautiful heart, and at the end of the day, she knows they will get back, but it will “take time to repair.”

