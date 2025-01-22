Francisco San Martin, known for his memorable role as Dario Hernandez on ‘Days of Our Lives,’ has tragically passed away at the age of 39.

As per the reports, he was found at his Los Angeles home, with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office confirming his death was an apparent suicide.

RIP Actor Francisco San Martin (1985-2025) “The Bold and the Beautiful” “Jane the Virgin” “Days of our Lives” pic.twitter.com/5c7xLZZnLT — Ricardo (@Dutchfan33) January 21, 2025

Francisco San Martin’s Early Life and Roots in Acting

Francisco’s entry into ‘Days of Our Lives’ in 2011 introduced audiences to a petty thief with a hidden agenda, later unraveling a storyline tied to a cold case.

His character’s evolution led him to Argentina, where the role was eventually handed over to Jordi Vilasuso. Beyond Salem, Francisco’s talent shone in roles like Mateo, the scheming groundskeeper on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful,’ and Fabian Regalo del Cielo, an estate manager in ‘Jane the Virgin.’

His big-screen appearance in Steven Soderbergh’s Behind the Candelabra showcased his versatility alongside stars Michael Douglas and Matt Damon.

Born in Mallorca, Spain, and raised in Montana, Francisco’s love for the arts began in children’s theatre. His family’s return to Spain during his teenage years sparked a modeling career and further honed his acting skills. From Spanish productions to American soap operas, his career bridged two worlds.

Tributes from Fans and Co-stars

Tributes have poured in, including heartfelt words from Camila Banus, his on-screen sister on ‘Days of Our Lives.’

She wrote, “Pepe, what can I say but I love you and rest in peace, my friend. Love you mucho mucho mucho; I wish I had told you more.”

Fans and colleagues alike have remembered Francisco as a kind and talented soul, gone far too soon.

“Very, very sad. I am a bit in shock, as I saw Francisco at my gym most every day,” wrote a fan while another added, “Good looking guy. You never know what really goes on behind troubled eyes.”

Very, very sad. I am a bit in shock, as I saw Francisco at my gym most every day. Francisco San Martin, DAYS and B&B Alum, Dead at 39 – https://t.co/kZp8iq4TAE #FranciscoSanMartinRIP @DaysPeacock @BandB_CBS pic.twitter.com/HxV5BEeMm3 — MIchael Fairman (@MichaelFairman) January 21, 2025

Good looking guy. You never know what really goes on behind troubled eyes. — Minty The Moose (@mintynewsfeed) January 21, 2025

