A new week promises fans of Days of Our Lives a new set of episodes to watch daily or binge-watch later on Peacock. The show has been inching forward with storylines, and Salem, Illinois, surely has a lot happening as each day progresses, and the audience simply cannot wait.

From surprising moments and emotional discussions to romantic reveals and strange encounters, the viewers have a lot to enjoy in the upcoming episodes. Here’s what fans can expect from the coming week on Days of our Lives and what they can discuss regarding all the beloved characters.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, January 20, 2025

The week starts with Leo accusing Kerry, and that too right in front of Javi. Up next, Alex and Joy define their relationship. What will the conclusion be? Chanel gets some advice from Paulina but will she pay heed to it or ignore the same? Bonnie offers Johnny a sympathetic ear, but will it help him feel better? Up next, Kate sets a few ground rules for Hattie’s return.

Tuesday, January 21, 2025

EJ describes his plan for Arnold, but will it be smart enough to work? On the other hand, Xander makes an effort with Philip. Will it lead to something or fall short? Sarah joins hands with Kayla to cover the truth, but will the two be successful? Bonnie receives some support, and it’s from Justin and Alex.

Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Jada has quite a few questions for Kerry, but will they be answered? Leo and Javi sit down and discuss their relationship. Will it lead to a conclusion, or will they beat around the bush? Meanwhile, Joy decides to open up to Kate. Lastly, Stephanie and Alex choose to be open about their feelings for one another. Will this lead to something more for the two of them?

Thursday, January 23, 2025

Brady attempts to comfort Kristen while Ava is caught in the crossfire between Sophia and Amy. How will things fare for them? Holly finally expresses her feelings to Tate, but how will he react? What happens when Belle and Shawn witness an unsettling moment? Next, Marlena asks Steve to contact John, but will he relent or refuse to do so?

Friday, January 24, 2025

Brady has another person he tries to comfort, and this time it’s Ava. Rachel has a strange encounter, but will it spook or intrigue her? EJ and Kristen try to bond while Cat reaches out to Marlena. Will their respective chats lead to something, or will they snuffle beneath other things? Lastly, Chad convinces Julie to get some help. But will his decision help her or make things harder?

