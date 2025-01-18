As if the already ongoing drama and fight between Whitney Rose and Lisa Barlow in RHOSLC wasn’t enough, the latter also dragged Angie Katsanevas into the fight. Lisa commented about Angie’s husband, Shawn, which did not go down well with her, leading to an explosive reaction from the latter.

Later, Angie and Lisa shed light on the incident and shared their thoughts about it. While Angie slammed Lisa for unnecessarily inserting her husband in an unrelated fight, Lisa had her own bone to pick with her. Here is what we know about their respective reactions to the argument.

RHOSLC’s Angie Katsanevas Calls Out Lisa Barlow Over Rumors

During the aftershow of RHOSLC, Angie spoke about how she felt about Lisa’s behavior. “It just triggered me. First of all, why in the world would you say that?” she asked, referring to Lisa bringing back a controversial rumor about her husband after it had died down. The reality star proceeded to call this behavior “her true colors.”

Angie added that when Lisa is hurt, she also tries to bring others down with her. “I didn’t appreciate those rumors and things being threatened about my marriage. Obviously, there’s no truth to them, but why are you pulling my husband in?” she asked. The RHOSLC star mentioned how her family had to deal with rumors for a year, and she brought it back after they died.

RHOSLC’s Lisa Barlow Defends Her Remark Against Angie Katsanevas’ Husband

“It was irresponsible, it was damaging, it was vicious,” Angie slammed Lisa. On the other hand, the latter defended her remarks and said she was not happy that Angie did not defend her against the rumors Whitney was throwing in her face. She pointed out how she had been there for her and defended Angie previously but did not get the same response in return.

“She was not there for me. I was there for her,” Lisa said, adding that she hoped to see her step in and call out Whitney, but it didn’t happen. “How would you feel if she was saying this about Shawn?” she shared the reasoning behind her remark and asked what kind of friend Angie was. The latter, meanwhile, had a different opinion about her lack of defense for Lisa.

“I wasn’t rooting Whitney on. I wasn’t saying it was true,” she expressed and felt that Lisa simply took her silence as a sign that she was backing Whitney. She called the incident an “all-new low” and revealed that it also proved that Lisa was upset at her for being friends with Whitney. The three-part reunion of RHOSLC is now slated for release on Bravo.

