With the 19th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County set to start filming this month, fans have been quite excited to figure out what new fights and dynamics will play a role in the upcoming edition. With Alexis Bellino exiting the show, they are wondering what the new drama will be like since she feuded with Shannon Storms Beador last season.

Her exit will not damper the entertainment as there’s a new beef brewing between cast members Katie Ginella and Emily Simpson, and it might reach its boiling point this upcoming season. Here’s what we know about the feud, the reason behind it, and what to expect from the same.

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Is There A Beef Between Emily Simpson & Katie Ginella?

According to OK Magazine, Alexis may have left, but the fireworks will not be coming to a standstill. The fight between Katie and Emily, which started off last season, might become the focus of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19. An insider told the portal that when the cameras go up, it might escalate into something major. For the uninitiated, the drama also features cast member Heather Dubrow.

The issue started when Katie’s daughter did some babysitting for Emily’s kids and allegedly spoke negatively about Heather. When Katie learned about it, she brought it to light, but Emily refuted it and claimed the former was lying. Recently, a fan page had a chat with Emily’s former nanny and shared screenshots of the same on their Instagram.

Fan Page Posts Receipts In Favor Of The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Katie Ginella

The former employee agreed with Katie and accepted that Emily’s kids always talked about how much they hated Heather. She said that the children have access to the Internet and must have seen things. The nanny added that they were very protective of their mother and were disgusted that Emily pointed fingers at Katie and her daughter when she was the one lying. The fan page also added a note to the shared post.

The account stated that they were sent photos of the nanny with Emily’s kids to confirm that she was indeed the former babysitter. They wrote, “We will not share those photos but thought it was important to share this since Emily is claiming a young woman is lying.” This post went viral and has not gone down well with Emily, who is reportedly “beyond pissed at Katie.”

She is “ready to confront her about this situation” and feels “Katie is on a smear campaign and fueling things like this post to attack her.” The source concluded that with this animosity brewing between the two, fans can truly expect quite a fiery start to The Real Housewives of Orange County season as soon as filming begins.

