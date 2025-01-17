The drama on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has escalated with each new episode. With the fifth season coming to an end, the cast is featured getting into many fights that unravel shocking revelations, one of which includes Whitney Rose being in contact with alum Monica Garcia.

Avid fans know how she was revealed to be the one behind the gossip page Reality Von Tease. When it was revealed that Monica used to spew hatred and set narratives against the other housewives, apart from her stalking, they confronted and disgraced her. Finding out that Whitney is in touch with her struck a nerve in Heather Gay, who furiously lashed out.

Heather Gay Calls Out Whitney Rose For Contacting Disgraced Monica Garcia

During the episode, Whitney argued with Lisa Barlow, and she dropped not one but two bombshells. She alleged that Lisa used to give tips and information to Reality Von Tease, who refuted the allegations and claimed Whitney was lying. When the latter was asked where she found out the news from, she simply responded, “I reached out to Monica.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bravo (@bravotv)

The housewives couldn’t believe it and responded to the shocking revelation. Meredith stated, “Oh, she talks to Monica. She just said it.” But it was Heather who lashed out during her confessional, “After everything we have gone through to distance ourselves from her and her memory, there’s no f*cking way you did this.” The RHOSLC star couldn’t believe Whitney.

She continued, “What level of desperation and paranoia led you to think that that was a good move?” and asked, “That would somehow strengthen your case to go to the one person that has the least credibility about any of us?” Whitney agreed that she chose to contact Monica out of desperation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Gay (@heathergay)

What More Happened During The RHOSLC Episode?

“I was so sad to be called a liar,” she explained and revealed that Monica said she had proof that “Lisa fed information to press outlets” and worked with Reality Von Tease. On the other hand, Lisa was having none of that and just yelled at Whitney, “That’s a f*cking lie. You make up sh*t.”

An annoyed Heather added, “Oh my gosh, the snake has proof. Let’s run and best friend her and f*cking call her,” referring to Monica. Whitney kept pointing out how she was made to feel cornered and as if she had to prove herself. Lisa then angrily asked her to get her finger out of her face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whitney Rose (@whitneywildrose)

Mary Cosby was the only housewife who agreed that Lisa and Meredith were not the friendliest. “You guys get mad at people, and you gang up on them. You make people do things in despair. I’ve been there,” she chimed in with her opinion during the massive fight on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Is The Real Housewives Of New York City Finale Dark & Shocking? Andy Cohen & Cast Hint At Emotional Rollercoaster

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News