The Real Housewives of Atlanta has featured an interesting cast mix since its last season did not do as well as Bravo wanted. The edition’s next season is slated for release this year, and news portals have revealed some cast members’ exit and others’ return, including Phaedra Parks.

Season 15 wrapped up in 2023, and the production took its time to decide what to do about the next. The upcoming 16th season is all set to be back in the early half of 2025, and Phaedra has returned for the same. The reality star recently spoke about what to expect from the awaited season.

Phaedra Parks On Return To The Real Housewives of Atlanta

During a conversation with OK Magazine, the 51-year-old shed some light on her return, what it felt like to return after years, and what fans can expect from the upcoming season. “It was like coming home. If you ever rode a bike, you get back on, and it starts to flow. It was natural, especially being with Porscha Williams,” Phaedra happily disclosed.

“Frick and Frack are back,” she teased and added that they had a great time despite being at different points in their lives, referring to Porscha being married and her being divorced. But she also pointed out that they were both mothers and that the next season would be great. She also spoke about the new cast additions and called them just perfect.

“They have such great energy,” Phaedra said, referring to Brit Eady, Kelli Ferrell, Angela Oakley, and Shamea Morton Mwangi, the season’s new faces. The socialite also spoke about how the last few years of her life were quite busy, but now felt like the right time for her to join Atlanta again.

“I was in a great place with my family, my kids, and my children,” she said.

Phaedra Parks Promises Spice & Drama On RHOA 16

Phaedra added that both her sons had previously watched the show, and they remembered it, convincing her to come back and do it all over again. “I just got right back in the saddles, and the girls were very excited. It was a warm welcome,” she said about how the cast behaved with her. She stated, “There was a little spice, some drama, but we are friends and foes.”

She added that life was too short not to have fun and only dabble in drama. Phaedra felt, “Even though I’m a tough cookie, sometimes I do take things personally.” This is why she has incorporated meditation, knowing that drama was a part of her life, but having fun and introducing people to other ideas and different ways of thinking is also quite important.

