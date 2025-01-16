Leonardo DiCaprio’s $1 million donation to wildfire relief has ignited a heated debate. Critics accuse him of hypocrisy after he was spotted fleeing Los Angeles on a private jet amid the devastating fires.

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted arriving in Los Cabos, Mexico, by a private flight with his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, his father, George DiCaprio, and his stepmother, Peggy Ann (January 10, 2025). 📸 More photos: https://t.co/r2lVAMcnL0 pic.twitter.com/eQjLadrvCk — Leonardo DiCaprio Fan (@dicapriofans) January 12, 2025

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Wildfire Response

The actor, renowned for his environmental advocacy and over $80 million in climate-focused grants, announced the donation through his organization Re: wild to support emergency response and recovery efforts for impacted communities, wildlife, and first responders.

Leo wrote on his Instagram Story, “The Los Angeles wildfires are devastating our city. I am committing $1 million in partnership with @rewild’s Rapid Response Program to support both urgent needs and post-fire recovery efforts.”

He added, “Re: wild’s Rapid Response Program is uniquely positioned to respond to environmental disasters and emergencies.”

Criticism over Private Jet Use

However, the Oscar winner’s use of a private jet to escape to Cabo San Lucas with their girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, sparked outrage online. Many condemned the carbon-heavy travel choice, branding it to contradict his sustainability message.

Airport Technology says private jets are five to 14 times more polluting per passenger than commercial flights.

“Imagine being like that. Multi-million dollar home burns down fly to another city in a private jet to go to your other multi-million dollar home,” a critic said.

imagine being like that. multi million dollar home burns down fly to another city in a private jet to go to your other multi million dollar home 😶 — 🇬🇧 (@ceidwadol) January 13, 2025

A person sarcastically wrote, “Which climate change?” Another agreed, “What a hero!

While the poor people, who don’t have private jets to escape, continue to suffer in the flames and the firefighters do their duty, the useless millionaires and their lovers run away like sewer rats.”

Which climate change? — Franco Perego (@frapermela) January 13, 2025

What a hero! While the poor people, who don’t have private jets to escape, continue to suffer in the flames and the firefighters do their duty, the useless millionaires and their lovers run away like sewer rats — Cate Menna (@menna_concetta) January 13, 2025

