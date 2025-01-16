Paul Mescal is strapping in for a filmmaking journey like no other. The Aftersun star revealed he had second thoughts when signing up for Richard Linklater’s Merrily We Roll Along, a film set to be shot over 20 years. “I probably thought, ‘Oh, fuck!’” Mescal told Esquire UK, acknowledging the magnitude of the commitment.

Linklater, known for his time-lapse epic Boyhood, is tackling Stephen Sondheim’s beloved musical with the same long-game approach. The story, originally a Broadway play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, follows three friends in reverse chronological order as their careers in entertainment unfold and unravel. Mescal plays Franklin Shepard, a composer, alongside Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein as his closest companions.

Mescal admitted that the daunting timeline might leave him second-guessing his choices: “I think I’m going to spend the next 20 years regretting choices I made in some sequences…and being like, ‘Oh, fuck! We shot that in 2035!’ That’s crazy.”

Linklater shared that this project is even more complex than Boyhood. Instead of filming every year, Merrily We Roll Along will capture moments across nine separate shoots with two-year gaps in between. “The schedule is all over the map,” Linklater told IndieWire. Despite the challenges, the vision aligns with the musical’s reverse storytelling structure, making it a perfect fit for this experimental technique.

While Merrily unfolds over decades, Mescal isn’t slowing down. He’s leading Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel and starring in Foe and All of Us Strangers. Yet, indie films remain his true passion. “Indie cinema is where I want to live and be,” Mescal said, adding that projects like Aftersun reaffirm his love for stories outside the blockbuster mold.

Mescal’s blend of confidence and humor shines as he tackles this 20-year odyssey. “Hopefully still fucking alive,” he joked about his future self. For now, he’s ready to roll along, knowing every decision could haunt—or surprise—him when revisited decades down the line.

As Linklater and Mescal team up, Merrily We Roll Along promises a cinematic experiment for the ages, blending bold storytelling with the patience of time itself.

