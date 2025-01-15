MrBeast, the YouTube mogul known for his over-the-top stunts, sparked both curiosity and doubt when he hinted at buying TikTok to prevent it from being banned in the United States.

On January 13, the content creator, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, tweeted, “Okay fine, I’ll buy TikTok so it doesn’t get banned,” with a playful tone.

Okay fine, I’ll buy Tik Tok so it doesn’t get banned — MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 14, 2025

But the following day, he seemed more serious, writing, “Unironically I’ve had so many billionaires reach out to me since I tweeted this, let’s see if we can pull this off.”

Unironically I’ve had so many billionaires reach out to me since I tweeted this, let’s see if we can pull this off 🙌🏻 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 14, 2025

Social Media Users’ Mixed Reactions to the Tweet

The bold statement quickly gained traction, with fans either supporting his move or questioning his ability to follow through. Some were enthusiastic, urging him to “make history” by saving the app, while others doubted his financial means.

“Jimmy you don’t have the money to buy a big application like TikTok,” one said while another wrote, “You don’t have enough money for that. You’re not @elonmusk, and never will be.”

You don’t have enough money for that. You’re not @elonmusk, and never will be. — Jouni Rantanen (@Jouni_rantanen) January 14, 2025

Jimmy you don’t have the money to buy a big application like TikTok. https://t.co/RSRM4PUMgU — Lua & Rodger (@LuaAndRodger) January 14, 2025

“Save America from having to watch instagram reels,” wrote a third, while a fourth user said, “Please do… We need you.”

Save America from having to watch instagram reels — LAZAR (@Lazarbeam) January 14, 2025

Please do… We need you — Respectful Memes (@RespectfulMemes) January 14, 2025

The TikTok Ban Headline

The conversation comes as the deadline for TikTok’s potential ban approaches. Last year, President Biden signed a law mandating that ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, sell its US operations by January 19 or face a ban.

Meanwhile, Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, along with former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt, has expressed interest in purchasing TikTok to protect user privacy, although ByteDance remains firm in its refusal to sell.

“This isn’t just about buying TikTok’s U.S. assets,” he wrote on X, “It’s about something much bigger: protecting the privacy of 170 million American users.”

In a dramatic twist, rumors circulated that China might turn to Elon Musk as a potential buyer, but TikTok has since shot down these claims, calling them “pure fiction.”

I’m excited to share that I’m partnering with Frank McCourt and the visionary team at @pro_jectliberty to lead The People’s Bid for TikTok! This isn’t just about buying TikTok’s U.S. assets. It’s about something much bigger: protecting the privacy of 170 million American users.… pic.twitter.com/kzxk5RfEgY — Kevin O’Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) January 6, 2025

