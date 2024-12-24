Beast Games is undoubtedly one of the most ambitious web show projects. Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, grew from humble beginnings on YouTube to become the world’s biggest influencer and is now raising the stakes with his Beast Games. The show is set to span over ten episodes plus one qualifier episode, released on his YouTube channel. With a prize money of $5 Million, Beast Games has created the record for the single largest prize in reality television history.

The show airs on Amazon Prime Video and combines high-stakes challenges, massive cash prizes, and Donaldson’s signature spectacle. However, an equally staggering production budget lies behind the jaw-dropping visuals and intense competition. While the prize money of $5 Million is jaw-dropping in itself, it shies in front of the reported cost of the whole show.

Beast Games is reported to cost $100 Million

As per Business Insider, MrBeast confirmed that Beast Games cost $100 million to create. Donaldson is known for pushing the boundaries of online content, which is evident in Beast Games’ budget. One of the primary cost drivers was the construction of large-scale sets and challenges. Amazon and Jimmy collaborated to create Beast City for the show based in Toronto, Canada, as per SoapCentral.

Filming Beast Games required top-tier cinematography, state-of-the-art equipment, and a crew capable of executing Donaldson’s vision. In addition to the production, the show’s massive cash prizes and rewards for contestants also added a substantial expense. Finally, the cost of marketing and distributing the show through Amazon is another significant factor.

However, Beast Games retains the Jimmy and team factor despite the larger-than-life budget, making global icon. Besides Donaldson, the show stars Nolan, Karl, Tareq, Mack, and Chandler as presenters. While the show has been involved in several controversies, Beast Games has undoubtedly made a name for itself in history with its extravagant budget and prizes.

For more such stories, stay tuned to TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Weekly Spoilers: From Hope & Carter’s First Christmas To Bill’s Moment Of Surprise

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News