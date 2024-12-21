If you thought Smile was a mind-bender, Smile 2 says, ‘Holy, my metaphorical beer.’ Yes, this sequel cranks up the WTF factor with an ending so audacious it practically dares you to keep up. And this time, we’re in the shattered psyche of Skye Riley, a singer whose onstage hallucinations make Smile’s ten-minute mental detour look tame.

And the plot twist? She didn’t kill her mom because there’s no grungy pizza joint, and the demon may or may not be playing mind games. Oh, and Morris? He might not even exist at all. Smile 2 doesn’t just blur the line between reality and illusion; it bulldozes it. Confused? Well, this is precisely where the movie wants you.

How Does Smile 2 Ending Make Up Smile 3?

Smile 2 ends with a concert-level chaos bomb that’s left the franchise in a bit of a jam. And if everyone at Skye’s concert saw her “death,” does that mean all of them get cursed? If so, yikes, absolute pandemonium. And how would Smile 3 even handle that? A hundred haunted people running around isn’t precisely the slow, creepy vibe these movies are famous for.

Well, the demon’s usual game plan is simple- pick one victim, mess with their head for days with wild hallucinations, and then push them to a tragic end. It’s personal, terrifying, and keeps things tidy. But now, thanks to the concert ending, the demon might have a whole crowd to terrorize at once. Scary? Yes. But also messy.

For Smile 3 to work, it’ll need to zero in on one poor soul and let the rest of the cursed concert-goers chill in the background. Let’s hope the demon has a favorite victim picked out from that chaotic crowd.

Is Smile 3 Happening?

In an interview with Collider, director Parker Finn gave fans plenty to chew on about the future of the Smile series. He hinted that there are “a lot of interesting roads” the franchise could take, teasing that he’s itching to explore “all the frightening things of the big concept of Smile and the Smiler.” Translation? Buckle up because Smile 3 (and possibly more) might crank up the terror even further.

Whether it’s diving deeper into the demon’s twisted world or throwing in even wilder scares, Finn’s vision promises a nightmare-worthy expansion of the franchise. Please don’t sleep on it unless you want to meet the Smiler yourself.

