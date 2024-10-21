The release of the highly-anticipated Smile 2 has instilled a chilly horror among the viewers after the original chapter’s cliffhanger ending. Director Parker Finn launched the Smile franchise, and after the success of 2022 Smile, it quickly garnered the green light for a sequel. The film features a new target of the Smile Curse in Skye Riley, played by Naomi Scott. Although the original movie didn’t necessarily guarantee a sequel, with the film, Finn is now hinting at the ideas for more sequels, probably using a post-credits scene to tease what’s next for the Smile franchise.

Does The Movie Have A Post-Credits Scene?

Unfortunately, the movie does not have a post-credits scene. In fact, it does not have a mid-credits or after-credits scene to tease if any more sequels are planned for the future. However, it does not mean there’s no scope since Smile also didn’t have any post-credits scenes, but we have Smile 2 there. So, keep your tabs on the updates.

Why Does Smile 2 Not Have Any Post-Credits Scene?

As Smile left the door open for more sequels, Smile 2 opted for the same strategy, leaving doors open for more movies. Moreover, the ending of Smile 2 has left the franchise in a spot where future movies are possible, and fans can have more of those horror adventures.

Also, not including a post-credits scene gives Finn much creative freedom for the next installment, which would be better for the franchise. While Smile 3 is not confirmed yet, the absence of a post-credits scene from Smile 2 can suggest a more thrilling story for another sequel. Besides, it is more innovative for the film not to tease a direct sequel, which isn’t guaranteed for the fans.

Smile 2 is running in theaters.

