Small-budget horror flicks, such as Demi Moore’s The Substance and the most recent Terrifier 3, are doing pretty well at the theatres. This is proof that if the storylines are compelling, then a small budget and the absence of big stars do not matter. However, Moore is a seasoned actress who is supported by some other talented artists. Scroll below for more.

The movie, directed by Coraline Fargeat, features Margaret Qualley and Denis Quaid in the supporting cast. It tells the story of a fading celebrity who uses a black-market drug to temporarily create a much younger version of herself with unexpected side effects. This year, the satirical body horror film premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. It received widespread acclaim for Coralie Fargeat’s writing and direction. Coralie won Best Screenplay at the Cannes Film Festival.

According to BoxOfficeReport.com The Substance collected $235K on Monday when it played across 556 locations only. The film, therefore, reached the $11.96 million cume at the US box office. Despite other films at the theatres, including some big releases, it is still hanging in there. At the international box office, it collected a decent number as well. So far, the movie has grossed $18.36 million overseas.

The Substance has raked in $30.31 million at the worldwide box office, and it came with a reported price tag of $18 million. It has collected 68.38% more of its production budget. The film is undoubtedly a success at the theatres.

Similarly, another small-budget movie that is also a success is James McAvoy’s Speak No Evil. It had an even smaller budget than The Substance, $15 million. The movie collected $35.67 million in the US and $73.54 million worldwide and is still counting. Terrifier 3 is also being widely appreciated by fans as it has already surpassed the domestic hauls of films like Blink Twice and The Bikeriders starring big Hollywood actors.

The Substance, starring Demi Moore in the lead role, was released in the US on September 20.

