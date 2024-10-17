Terrifier 3 is enjoying success at the cinemas as people flock to watch it. The small-budget indie film has surpassed movies featuring big stars at the box office in North America. This includes Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum’s Fly Me to the Moon, Henry Cavill’s Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, and a few more movies. Scroll below for a detailed box office report.

The third installment is not only bringing in numbers and surpassing other films at the box office; it is also the highest-grossing in the franchise. Other movies this Art the Clown has beaten in the US include Blink Twice and The Bikeriders. It is also going after the horror flicks Abigail, Night Swim, and Imaginary, and it’s achieving success while being in the theatres with big films like Joker 2 and The Wild Robot.

According to Exhibitor Relations Co’s report Terrifier 3, Terrifier 3 has surpassed the domestic haul of movies, including Fly Me to the Moon, Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, The Bikeriders, and Blink Twice. Now, according to Luiz Fernando’s analysis, the movie grossed a strong $2.2 million on Tuesday, Discount Day, experiencing a drop of only 15.4% from Columbus Day, which was on Monday.

The indie horror flick has reached a $23.7 million cume in the United States, which is significantly higher than the movies mentioned above. All of them featured big stars—Fly Me to the Moon had Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum as the lead pair, Henry Cavill led Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Austin Butler was featured in The Bikeriders, and Channing was in the lead role in Blink Twice. Let’s check out the collections of the films beaten by Terrifier 3.

4. Fly Me to the Moon – $20.53 million

3. Ministry of the Ungentlemanly Warfare – $20.53 million

2.The Bikeriders – $21.71 million

1. Blink Twice – $23.09 million

Terrifier 3 will soon surpass Abigail, which collected $25.86 million domestically. The horror flick was released in the US on October 11 and was made on a reported budget of $2 million. It has already grossed around 11.8 times the production budget.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

