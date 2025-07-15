Veteran actress Zeenat Aman is one of the most renowned actresses from the 70s and 80s generation. She was one of the highest-paid actresses of that time. She recently made a comeback in the Netflix show, The Royals. For those unaware, Zeenat was first married to Sanjay Khan in 1978. However, it was a short-lived marriage as they parted ways in 1979. The actress then married actor-producer Mazhar Khan in 1985 in Singapore, much to the disappointment of her mother. She decided to marry Mazhar Khan at the peak of her career against her mother’s advice. Eventually, Aman regretted her decision, calling it a mistake within the first year of her marriage, yet she struggled through it for years. Read on to know more.

Zeenat Aman Desired To Become A Mother

In an interview with Simi Garewal on her chat show Rendezvous with Simi, Zeenat admitted the fact that she desired to become a mother, and this led to her marrying Mazhar Khan. The Yaadon Ki Baaraat actress shared, “I felt my biological clock was ticking, and I really wanted to have children, and truly that was the chief reason I got married because I genuinely believe that the only reason to be married is to have a family, and I felt ready for that at the time, and so I did.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

“The first year of marriage, I realised I had made a mistake, but since I had made the decision against everybody’s will, I decided to make it work. I’m not necessarily saying it’s the best thing for him either. It was a difficult time since the first year because I was pregnant with my first child, and Mazhar was not there, and he was somewhere else. There was a big article in Stardust magazine at that time about the woman that Mazhar was seeing. It’s reality,” she added.

When Mazhar Khan’s Health Collapsed, Zeenat Aman Became His Sole Caregiver

She further elaborated that, against all odds, she decided to stay because her son deserved a chance and tried to make it work. When her son was 5 years old, she thought about getting back to work, but then Mazhar fell grievously ill, and thus everything changed. She said, “I spent 5 years battling for his health and his life. I took it as a personal 5-year challenge to see that I could do everything under the sun. We spent 7 months in the Breach Candy Hospital in the ICU. We were in every hospital in Bombay. I learned to give him injections, to do dressings. He was living with a bag outside his body for 18 months. I learned how to change that bag. I did everything there was to do. I flew overseas and found the best doctor. When that thing was over and the problem was sorted, it had taken a toll on me. I was very close to a nervous breakdown.”

Mazhar Khan’s Drug Addiction

Zeenat continued sharing that just after Mazhar had recovered from the illness, another problem started, and that’s when she decided to leave the marriage and has no guilt. In her words, “He had stopped helping himself and was inflicting further damage on himself, and I couldn’t stay there and watch him do that. He had become addicted to prescription drugs and was taking 7 painkillers a day. At the end, his kidneys did pack up, and this was after I opted out. When I left, I still cared. I have no guilt because I’m sure 99% women wouldn’t have lasted as long and as honestly as I did.”

Zeenat Aman Was Punished By Her In-Laws

The Don star concluded the chat by sharing that she was punished by her in-laws for leaving Mazhar. According to Zeenat, her children were turned against her, and she wasn’t allowed to pay last respects to her husband. Furthermore, her husband’s family did not let her inherit property after his death.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: 5 Most Expensive Bollywood Films At The Box Office: 1900 Crores Spent But Only 40% Success Ratio – An Epic Failure!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News