Zeenat Aman is a renowned actress and model in the Hindi film industry. She is celebrated for introducing a modern and Westernized portrayal of women in Bollywood, breaking traditional norms, and redefining the image of the Hindi film heroine. However, she once admitted to cringing at some of her old films. Scroll below for the deets.

Some of the characters played by the actress still remain iconic, for example, Roma from Don and Rupa in Satyam Shivam Sundaram. She gained recognition after appearing in Dev Anand’s Hare Rama Hare Krishna. In the 1970s and 1980s, Aman was reportedly one of the highest-paid actresses. She blended glamour, modernity, and depth into her characters, paving the way for future generations of actresses.

However, the actress also acknowledged the melodramatic or the less flattering side of cinema back in the day. She once shared a post on her Instagram to address the matter. Zeenat Aman admitted to cringing while watching some of her old movies. It was a black and white picture from a film set in Goa. She recalled the success of her Chaila Babu, and her iconic ‘Nahin’ scene was specially mentioned by her. She praised the movie in which she flaunted her fighting skills, but the Don actress slowed away from pointing out the unflattering side of the movie, too.

Zeenat Aman wrote, “I will admit that so many of the films that we made back then haven’t aged too well. In fact, my younger followers would be appalled by the ‘red Indian’ sequence in this film. Quite frankly, it makes me cringe, too. Such caricatures were entirely the norm back then, and I am glad that I know better now!”

Speaking of her outfits in the movie, the actress added, “My outfits in the film were awesomely flamboyant. So what am I wearing here? A black and pink (fake) leather bustier, a matching skirt, a scarf, and knee-high boots. And the entire ensemble was embellished with metallic studs! How’s that for an ‘outfit of the day’?” Check out the throwback post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

On the professional front, Zeenat Aman was last seen in a cameo role in 2019’s Panipat, playing Sakina Begum.

