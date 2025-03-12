Asha Parekh is a distinguished yesteryear actress who started her journey as a child artist. She is regarded as one of the finest actresses in the industry who has appeared in more than eighty-five films. She has received multiple accolades in her career and has worked with some of the most prominent actors in the industry, from Rajesh Khanna to Shammi Kapoor. The actress once shared her experience of working with a male actor who she believed had an inferiority complex, but it changed after he gained stardom. Scroll below for the deets.

She debuted as a child artist in Maa and then completed her education before returning to showbiz. Parekh then debuted as a leading actress in Dil Deke Dekho opposite the charming Shammi Kapoor. Some of her best-known movies include Ziddi, Love in Tokyo, Kati Patang, Sajan, Aan Milo Sajna, and more, establishing her as a leading actress in the industry. Parekh has been honored with the Padma Shri and Dadasheb Phalke Award, among numerous other honors.

A few years back, Asha Parekh shared her experience of working with Rajesh Khanna, known as India’s first superstar. According to a Hindustan Times report, it was at an ABP event in Mumbai. She spoke about the time when he did not gain that unparalleled stardom, and they were filming Baharon Ke Sapne. She felt the late actor had an inferiority complex; however, it disappeared afterward.

The veteran actress recalled, “Basically he was an introvert, he would not talk much (on sets). He was absolutely (introvert). He would sit in a corner, zyada baat nahi karni.” Asha Parekh continued, “Aur, shayad (maybe) jab Baharon Ke Sapne bani thi to wo unki dusri picture thi. I was already a star and main Baharon Ke Sapne karne wali bhi nahi thi, Nanda heroine thi lekin unhone kaha nahi karna kyuki wo glamourous role nahi tha.”

She also said, “Then, Nasir Hussain came to me and urged me to work on the film. I asked him to adjust the dates according to my availability, and he agreed. And because of that, there were several times when the dates (of Baharon ke Sapne) had to be shifted back and forth, and a few incidents occurred with Rajesh Khanna. Tabse maine kaha (Since then, I thought) …. He was basically introverted, aur unko shayad inferiority complex bhi tha shayad us waqt.”

Asha Parekh added, “He had a little bit of an inferiority complex, but once he became a superstar, all that changed.” In addition, she and Rajesh Khanna worked together in Kati Patang and Aan Milo Sajna.

