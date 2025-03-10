That the legendary Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu were one of the most beautiful couples out there is known to all. Despite an age gap of almost 22 years when they got married on October 11, 1966, they have been an example of togetherness, love, and an everlasting companionship. The Padosan actress stood like a rock for her husband until his demise on July 7, 2021. However, there was also a time when the couple’s marital life was marred by a tragic incident.

When An Unfortunate Incident Caused Turbulence In Dilip Kumar And Saira Banu’s Marital Life

According to Bollywood Shaadi, after 16 years of their marriage, it was reported that Dilip Kumar had tied the knot again. Saira Banu, who got to learn about the news through a newspaper, was heartbroken. It was reported that the Mughal-E-Azam actor had tied the knot with a Hyderabad-based woman named Asma Rehman.

This also left Dilip Kumar extremely guilt-ridden, and he decided to divorce his second wife and make things right with Saira Banu. He also signed a letter of commitment with the Mera Vachan Geeta Ki Kasam actress before divorcing his second wife. In an old interaction with a publication, Kumar also said, “Saira stood by me when I admitted the grave mistake and asked her to give me some time to undo the wrong through proper legal processes and restore the sanctity of our marriage of sixteen years. I requested Saira to give me some time to sort it all out.”

Dilip Kumar Called His Second Marriage A Planned Conspiracy

In his autobiography, The Substance And The Shadow: An Autobiography, Dilip Kumar revealed that his second marriage was a planned conspiracy to destroy his marriage with Saira Banu. He recalled how he met Asma Rehman in Hyderabad during a cricket match through his sister. The Devdas actor was introduced to Asma as a married woman and a mother of three children. But he soon observed that Asma and her husband were present everywhere that he went. He wrote about the same saying, “I was completely unaware of a connivance that was being mischievously perpetuated and a situation being cleverly created by vested interests to draw a commitment from me.”

However, Dilip Kumar also called the unfortunate incident as a ‘divine purpose’ to bring him closer to his wife Saira Banu. But the Naya Daur actor acknowledged the pain he caused his wife in the process. He mentioned, “I can never forget or forgive myself for the hurt I caused to Saira and the shattering of the unshakeable faith she had in me.”

After this, Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu had a fulfilling marital life and companionship. On his death anniversary last year, Banu also shared an emotional post remembering her late husband. She revealed that he had given her the nickname, ‘sleeping pill’ or his ‘pillow.’

