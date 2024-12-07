Veteran actress Saira Banu is facing some serial health issues, which has left fans concerned. The actress, who was married to legendary actor Dilip Kumar until he died in 2021, reportedly has two clots in her calf.

Saira was recently diagnosed with pneumonia, after which reports about the clots in her leg came out. The actress was a well-known name in the industry in the 1960s and ‘70s, starring in films like Padosan, Victoria No. 203, Aadmi Aur Insaan, and Resham Ki Dori.

Saira Banu Is Suffering From Two Clots In Her Calf

Per reports shared by journalist Vicky Lalwani, Saira Banu has been facing health issues for a while. She was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia in October this year. Shortly after the severe illness, two clots developed in her calf. At 80, Saira is finding it difficult to walk and is struggling to move around her house.

The actress had been a devoted wife to Dilip Kumar and always accompanied him. She stayed with him until his death in 2021. Ever since, she has remembered her husband several times by posting tributes for him on social media. In one emotional post on Instagram, Saira talked about her hospitalization, revealing how she felt frightened in the absence of her husband.

“Today, three years have passed since I last experienced his physical presence. At times, it’s frightening, but his essence continues to show up. Recently, I was severely unwell and had to be admitted to the hospital the same room, the same bed, where Sahib spent days and nights recovering from his illness,” Saira Banu wrote in the comments section of her Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saira Banu Khan (@sairabanu)

“His resilience during those days gave me the strength to heal and return home. Even in his absence, he continues to give me strength. But I suppose that’s what marriage truly is ‘FOREVER AND BEYOND,’” she added.

We wish a speedy recovery to Saira Banu!

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: “Selfie Se Rishtey Nahi Badalte”: Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan Quash Divorce Rumors But Netizens Aren’t Convinced, Alleged Eye Witness Speaks Up!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News