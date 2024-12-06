Arshad Warsi and Rajkumar Hirani’s first collaboration in Munna Bhai: M.B.B.S was a mammoth success. It nearly re-launched Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi as two mega comedy stars in Bollywood.

The film had some hilarious scenes, and one of them was Arshad Warsi’s scene in which his ‘Circuit’ character thrashes a foreigner as (Munna) Sanjay Dutt had asked for a male body for study purposes in a government hospital.

However, Arshad Warsi revealed that he had devised an improvisation for the scene, which director Rajkumar Hirani visualized uniquely in front of him and agreed to instantly.

“Presence of mind, having a sense of humor, and having a director who gives you the freedom to improvise makes it all happen. Munna Bhai is all that. Raju is a good editor. It was so funny. I wish someone had captured it. So, what used to happen? I would come to him and tell him that Raju aisa karen, wo uske mai Chilli Chicken bulata hoon aur isko aise karta hoon usko waise karta hon (Should I call him a chilli chicken and what if I improvise this scene like this). Raju would go into a flash-forward mode when he would think and say, haan acha lagega (Yes, this would look good) (laughs). In his head, he is editing the whole scene.”

Arshad Warsi said while speaking to Mashable India.

Munna Bhai significantly boosted Arshad Warsi’s career, bringing out his potential to pull comedy roles. Arshad also received the Zee Cine Award for Best Actor

In A Comic Role for Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

The 56-year-old actor reprised the role in the sequel, Lage Raho Munna Bhai 2006. This time, he grabbed the Filmfare Award For Best Supporting Actor. The film was also a gigantic success, and it was a critical and commercial success. Now, all eyes are on the third part of Munna Bhai’s third part.

