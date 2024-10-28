Salman Khan is a man who has ruled the box office ever since he arrived on the silver screen with Maine Pyar Kiya. In fact, when we talk about the iconic box office goldmines of Indian Cinema, Hum Aapke Hain Koun rules the list for innumerable records. But today, instead of the glories, we decided to talk about the not-so-good days!

The Troublesome Year – 2008

The year 2008 was a rare occurrence for Bhaijaan when nothing he did worked at the box office. That year, he arrived with God Tussi Great Ho, Heroes, and Yuvraaj! While he had a short stint in Heroes, the other two were highly anticipated, but none worked!

Interestingly, the same year, Salman Khan delivered a disaster for his brothers as well, while his cameo along with Katrina Kaif jinxed a film called Hello that starred Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan! The film was based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel One Night @ Call Center and tanked at the box office!

All Bhai Films Tanked

Salman Khan’s God Tussi Great Ho opened at 2.44 crore at the box office. Mounted on a budget of 21 crore, it earned only 12.44 crore in India. The other biggie, Heroes, opened at 1.98 crore. Salman Khan played a Sikh soldier in the film, who was mounted on a budget of 18 crore and earned 12.42 crore at the box office! The third film was Subhash Ghai’s Yuvraaj, which earned 16.67 crore and was the biggest disaster since it was mounted on a budget of 45 crore!

Arbaaz & Sohail Fared Much Better!

Interestingly, Sohail Khan & Arbaaz Khan’s Hello, which was produced and directed by Atul Agnihotri, opened at 1.97 crore at the box office. It was mounted on a budget of 14 crore and earned 12 crore in its lifetime, making the least losses! Compared with their Bhaijaan, they definitely fared well at the box office. Meanwhile, Salman delivered a cumulative loss of around 44 crore with three films!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

