Salman Khan is a workaholic and come what may, he makes sure to fulfill his commitments. Despite witnessing personal turmoil with the passing away of Baba Siddique, he hosted Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar. Even Lawrence Bishnoi’s threat did not affect him, as he recently shot for a cameo in Singham Again. Let’s take a look at the success ratio of his last three special appearances.

Pathaan (2023)

Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing comeback at the box office after the Zero debacle. Apart from his collaboration with Siddharth Anand and reunion with Deepika Padukone, fans waited with bated breaths for the climax. He reunited with ‘Tiger’ Salman Khan, and one could call it the moment of the century.

Salman Khan + Shah Rukh Khan in an action sequence was a dream come true. Pathaan was a super success, garnering 543.22 crores in India alone (all languages included).

Godfather (2022)

Salman Khan joined hands with Chiranjeevi in 2022 for his remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer. After massive pre-release hype, the film suffered due to mixed reviews. Due to its massive budget, it became a commercial failure at the box office, garnering 75 crores in its lifetime.

Judwaa 2 (2017) 138 crores (Hit)

Varun Dhawan took over the Judwaa baton, and Salman Khan happily gave his blessings. Fans were elated to see the duo together in the 2017 film, which grossed 138 crores at the Indian box office and gained the hit verdict.

Salman Khan + Singham Again

Salman Khan will appear in the end credits of Singham Again. The film features a starry affair including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. But it is Salman who is stealing the thunder with his cameo appearance.

If Singham Again becomes a hit, Salman will attain an impressive success ratio of 75%. It is facing a clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, plus the budget is a whopping 250 crores. Rohit Shetty’s directorial only needs to surpass these two obstacles, and if that happens, the sky is the limit.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read:Singham Again Box Office Pre-Sales (Australia): 54% Boost In Last 24 Hours, Ajay Devgn’s Biggie Set To Crush Stree 2 [Report #2]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News